We will have six more weeks of winter according to the scraggly groundhog. Many of us across the country have had a ton of actual snow or too many inches of sleet and freezing rain with or instead of snow. We are already sick of shoveling and ice picking; buying and tossing salt or other deicing solutions on our driveways and sidewalks. Loud applause to the public and private Plow people in keeping our streets safe. You need a raise.

3 DAYS AGO