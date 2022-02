Oil prices are coming under pressure as geopolitical headlines dominate the space, causing short-term supply concerns. There appears to be a bit of headline shock out in the market concerning oil price narratives. This is causing a predicted dip in oil prices, and oil stock like Exxon Mobil (XOM). This was predictable given that conditions were looking overbought on a technical aspect. Mix in some geopolitical games that Biden is playing to try and bring down fuel prices, and you have a new narrative in the short term. The question is how low could we go, and how long will it last. I remain bullish on oil and in turn Exxon. Be patient, and buy the dip.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO