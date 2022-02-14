ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chad Anheliger Is Finally Where He Belongs

ufc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a point not that long ago when Chad Anheliger thought his dreams of stepping into the Octagon might not come true. As he slowly rebuilt his record following a 2-5 start to his career, the Canadian bantamweight watched as competitors he was chasing continued to move forward, landing greater...

www.ufc.com

Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair has put WWE in trouble

WWE will change the segment of the contract signing, and subsequent brawl between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, recorded last Friday. This is a segment that will air next Friday night at SmackDown, but which, like the rest of the episode, has actually already happened. WWE had to record the...
WWE
ufc.com

Casey Jones Fights For More Than Himself

If Casey Jones wins a UFC title in five years, it might possibly go down as the second biggest victory in his career. Usually quick to take advantage of his name, Jones has a pretty distinct walkout persona. Mask, wooden bat and maybe even a Ninja Turtles walkout song. Second to “Casey Jones” by The Grateful Dead, it’s the most logical choice out there. Few things in the fight game are predictable, but Jones’ walkout is one of the few.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Kayla Harrison on her relationship with former roommate Ronda Rousey: “I don’t think we’re friends anymore”

Kayla Harrison has spoken about her previous friendship with fellow judoka Ronda Rousey and why it may be over. While they may be in very different places in their careers now, with Harrison in mixed martial arts and Rousey transitioning over into professional wrestling, there was once a time when the two were close friends. They both won medals at the Olympic Games, they’ve both found success at the elite level in MMA, and judo was their first love.
COMBAT SPORTS
ufc.com

SD Dumas Is Living The Dream

It might not be Knockout of the Year, it might not be “Celly of the Year,” but SD Dumas’s first-round head kick KO was one heck of a way to introduce the world to Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC. Most people watching fights get an indescribable thrill...
UFC
ufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

Saturday’s UFC 271 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Houston, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Toyota Center. With his second win over Robert Whittaker in the books, the feeling around MMA circles is that Israel Adesanya may be keeping that middleweight title for a while. No, it wasn’t a highlight reel finish like their first bout, but over the course of five rounds, Adesanya largely made Whittaker fight his fight, he adjusted when things weren’t going his way, and he showed once again that his fight IQ is going to be an issue for any 185-pounder who challenges him. That makes his mind even more dangerous than his striking attack, and usually results in a champion that stays on top for a long time.
UFC
ufc.com

Where We Stand: Middleweight Division | February 2022

Israel Adesanya protected his throne yet again at UFC 271, and “The Last Stylebender” seems to finally have a fresh face ready to challenge him. Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Robert Whittaker (2/12/22) Outlook: “The Last Stylebender” knew Robert Whittaker would come back stronger in their rematch,...
UFC
ufc.com

Pride Drives Richie Lewis

Yet another Iowa Central Community College wrestler is climbing the MMA ladder. The JUCO wrestling mats served a future Rutgers Scarlet Knight with much more than just a bridge between high school and D-1 athletics. And Titan FC’s Richie Lewis admittedly wouldn’t be the man he is today or in the position he is now if it weren’t for ICCC head coach Luke Moffitt.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Possibly Signing With AEW

Former WWE Cruiserweight and RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) is reportedly headed to AEW, according to some of the wrestlers there. Matthews was released from his WWE contract back on June 2, and has worked a number of indie dates, and bookings for promotions like MLW and NJPW since then, but Fightful Select now reports that Matthews is apparently headed to AEW.
WWE

