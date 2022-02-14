ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Launches Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

Garden Grove, California
 2 days ago

The County of Orange has launched the Orange County Microbusiness Grants program, providing $2,500 grants to qualified small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Local businesses interested in applying for the grant are encouraged to visit oconestop.com/grant-relief-programs by Tuesday, March 13, 2022.

The county's Microbusiness Grants program provides $2,500 grants to existing small businesses located and operating in Orange County since December 2019. Businesses must have fewer than five full-time equivalent employees and made less than $50,000 in revenues in the 2019 taxable year.

Priority is granted to small businesses owned by women, veterans, minorities, or individuals who have faced historic barriers in accessing capital.

For more information and online application, visit oconestop.com/grant-relief-programs.

