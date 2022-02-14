ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Hosts Free Bulky Item Drop-Off Site Saturday

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the City of Garden Grove, in partnership with Republic Services, will host a community cleanup day, offering residents the opportunity to properly dispose of bulky items for free. The drop-off location will be at Skylark Preschool, located at 11250 Mac Murray Street. The event is open to Garden Grove residents only.

Residents may bring unwanted household items, including bulky items and electronic waste, such as appliances, furniture, mattresses, televisions, printers, and computers. This will be a self-service event in which residents will be unloading their own items, on a first-come, first-served basis, until bins are full.

Items not accepted include hazardous waste, including paint and oil; and green waste, such as grass clippings and leaves. For a complete list of banned items, visit ggcity.org/cleanup-days.

The community cleanup initiative is part of the City’s continued effort to keep public areas clean and clear of clutter, while providing residents with free access to disposal services.

The next community cleanup day is Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Garden Grove Park, at 9301 Westminster Avenue.

For more information, visit ggcity.org/cleanup-days or call the Garden Grove Public Works Department at (714) 741-5554.

Garden Grove is a city in northern Orange County, California, located 34 miles (55 km) southeast of the city of Los Angeles in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The population was 170,883 at the 2010 United States Census. State Route 22, also known as the Garden Grove Freeway, passes through the city in an east–west direction. The western portion of the city is known as West Garden Grove.

