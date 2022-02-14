SD Dumas Is Living The Dream

Saturday’s UFC 271 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Houston, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Toyota Center. With his second win over Robert Whittaker in the books, the feeling around MMA circles is that Israel Adesanya may be keeping that middleweight title for a while. No, it wasn’t a highlight reel finish like their first bout, but over the course of five rounds, Adesanya largely made Whittaker fight his fight, he adjusted when things weren’t going his way, and he showed once again that his fight IQ is going to be an issue for any 185-pounder who challenges him. That makes his mind even more dangerous than his striking attack, and usually results in a champion that stays on top for a long time.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO