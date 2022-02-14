ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

SD Dumas Is Living The Dream

ufc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might not be Knockout of the Year, it might not be “Celly of the Year,” but SD Dumas’s first-round head kick KO was one heck of a way to introduce the world to Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC. Most people watching fights get an indescribable...

www.ufc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t see a ‘real challenge’ against Gilbert Burns, believes he’ll face winner of Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Khamzat Chimaev believes he is two fights away from challenging for the UFC welterweight title. Since debuting in the UFC in 2020, Chimaev has gone a perfect 4-0, winning a Performance of the Night bonus in each of his outings. Even more impressively, in his four octagon appearances, Chimaev’s opponents have collectively landed just one significant strike on the outspoken fighter. It’s a level of dominance that has propelled Chimaev up the welterweight division, where he is currently the No. 10 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings. Now, all signs point to Chimaev taking on former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns next — a fight Chimaev is very confident he will win.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya freaks out after seeing pro wrestling legend Booker T at the UFC 271 post-fight presser (Video)

He may be UFC middleweight champion, but Israel Adesanya reacted just like any pro wrestling fan would when he saw Booker T. Last Saturday night at UFC 271, Israel Adesanya managed to defeat Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision to successfully retain his UFC middleweight title. “The Last Stylebender” faced far more adversity than he did in their first meeting back at UFC 243 but in the end, he just about did enough in the eyes of the judges to get the nod.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Masvidal
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather above Manny Pacquiao on Ring Magazine all-time list

Floyd Mayweather appears above fellow boxing legend Manny Pacquiao on a Ring Magazine Rankings list of the greatest pugilists. Through writer Cliff Rold, Ring Magazine compiled a comprehensive list of the top one hundred boxers to grace the famous Ring Rankings. Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in 2015 via decision. The fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
NME

50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
NFL
firstsportz.com

“I’m humbled”- Booker T reacts to his post-fight press conference interaction with Israel Adesanya at UFC 271

Booker T is probably one of the most recognizable forces in sports-entertainment history, all kudos to his decades of hard work and contribution to professional wrestling. The former 5-time WCW champion was also known for his catchphrase he would literally shout “5 time” five times! Booker’s persona inside the octagon was one of the most enthusiastic ever in professional wrestling, in particular during his days in WCW and then in WWE. Booker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Watching#Combat#Sd Dumas
bjpenndotcom

Dana White does shoey after UFC 271, Tai Tuivasa reacts (Video)

Dana White stuck to his word and did a shoey. At the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference, Tai Tuivasa brought out his ShoeyVasa product and White said he would do a shoey. However, the press conference ended without the UFC boss doing a shoey so after Tuivasa knocked out Derrick Lewis at UFC 271, White decided the time was right to make the move.
UFC
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair has put WWE in trouble

WWE will change the segment of the contract signing, and subsequent brawl between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, recorded last Friday. This is a segment that will air next Friday night at SmackDown, but which, like the rest of the episode, has actually already happened. WWE had to record the...
WWE
US Magazine

Shailene Woodley Splits From Fiance Aaron Rodgers After Whirlwind Engagement

Closing their chapter. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have split following their whirlwind engagement. Multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that the twosome are over, with one source noting that they “haven’t been spending any time together” in recent weeks. “Shailene has been super busy with work,”...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

WWE legend Booker T calls Israel Adesanya ‘the Muhammad Ali of the MMA world’

This past weekend, Israel Adesanya successfully defended his middleweight championship with a unanimous decision over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. The win was Adesanya’s fifth undisputed championship win, and in the aftermath, he received props from another five-time, five-time, five-time, five-time, five-time champion: WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
WWE
Empire Sports Media

What’s next for Derrick Lewis after UFC 271?

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 271, two of the best knockout artists in the heavyweight division went toe-to-toe. The hometown favorite Derrick Lewis (26-9, 1 NC) took on the surging Tai Tuivasa (15-3). Going into the fight, the only thing we knew for sure is that one man was getting stopped.
UFC
Sherdog

Rivalries: Neiman Gracie

Neiman Gracie appears poised for another move towards the top of the Bellator MMA welterweight ladder and the space incumbent champion Yaroslav Amosov now occupies. The 33-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt will take his second turn as a marquee attraction when he meets Sanford MMA’s Logan Storley in the Bellator 274 main event on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Gracie has alternated wins and losses in each of his past four appearances. He last competed at Bellator 266, where he put away Mark Lemminger with punches and a follow-up elbow strike in the first round of their Sept. 18 pairing. It lasted all of 87 seconds.
UFC
mmanews.com

Bobby Green Reveals What In-Fight Comment Enraged Him At UFC 271

One sly in-fight comment from Nasrat Haqparast caused the rage in Bobby Green’s eyes that helped lead to his impressive win at UFC 271. Green and Haqparast battled in a three-round war at UFC 271. It was a standup showcase from start to finish as Green displayed impressive boxing and movement throughout the fight.
UFC
News-Democrat

After both impressed at UFC 271, Renato Moicano calls for main event bout against Bobby Green

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Renato Moicano has his eyes set on headlining another UFC card and knows who he wants standing across from him inside the cage. At UFC 271, Moicano (16-4-1 MMA, 8-4 UFC) tapped Alexander Hernandez with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their pay-per-view bout. The fight was originally set to take place on the prelims, but after issues at the official weigh-ins caused a fight to be canceled, their bout was moved and landed after the main card opener. Coincidentally, the winner of that kickoff fight is who Moicano has his sights set on next.
UFC
ufc.com

Chad Anheliger Is Finally Where He Belongs

There was a point not that long ago when Chad Anheliger thought his dreams of stepping into the Octagon might not come true. As he slowly rebuilt his record following a 2-5 start to his career, the Canadian bantamweight watched as competitors he was chasing continued to move forward, landing greater opportunities while showing no interest in signing to face him. Sitting at home last April watching the fights, he saw the cast announcement for Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, recognized a familiar name, and couldn’t contain his frustrations any longer.
COMBAT SPORTS
ufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

Saturday’s UFC 271 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Houston, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Toyota Center. With his second win over Robert Whittaker in the books, the feeling around MMA circles is that Israel Adesanya may be keeping that middleweight title for a while. No, it wasn’t a highlight reel finish like their first bout, but over the course of five rounds, Adesanya largely made Whittaker fight his fight, he adjusted when things weren’t going his way, and he showed once again that his fight IQ is going to be an issue for any 185-pounder who challenges him. That makes his mind even more dangerous than his striking attack, and usually results in a champion that stays on top for a long time.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy