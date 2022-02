Sometimes in Destiny 2, a weapon comes around that is forgotten about until something happens. That something would be the release of Gjallarhorn. The Hothead used to be a mid-tier rocket launcher, only having a few things going for it that could be useful in some situations. With the release of the exotic Gjallarhorn and its trait Pack Hunter, The Hothead has quickly shot up to being one of the best rocket launchers you can use, just as long as someone on your team is using the Gjallarhorn exotic rocket launcher.

