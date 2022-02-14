ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APD Working to Identify Victims of Storage Unit Burglaries

 2 days ago

Case: 2021-3480691

Date: March - December 14, 2021

Location: Central Texas

Arrested: Ian Roben Austin Linsey, White male, 41-years-old (pictured below)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qbLC_0eEMCSjx00

The Austin Police Department (APD) Burglary Unit is investigating a series of storage unit burglaries that occurred between the dates of March 2021 through December 14, 2021.

On December 14, 2021, Ian Roben Austin Linsey was apprehended in a stolen U-Haul van by Texas Department of Public Safety. The U-Haul van was full of stolen property from storage units throughout the Central Texas area. APD has a large amount of unclaimed property and would like to return it to the rightful owners. With the assistance of the Linsey, APD has identified storage units were burglarized at the following locations:

10931 Research Blvd., Public Storage

12318 N Mopac Expy., Public Storage

2301 E Ben White Blvd., Public Storage (S. Industrial Dr.)

1507 W William Cannon Dr., Security Self Storage

6204 Oakclaire Dr., Stash-N-Go Oakhill

1714 E Parmer Ln., Life Storage

2707 ONeal Ln., Stash-N-Go Storage

Unknown storage units in Kyle and Buda

Storage units in Pflugerville behind Casa Garcia’s

Unknown storage units in Thorndale

There is a possibility more storage units were burglarized. The suspect sold many items at nearly 500 pawn shops in the central Texas area, some of them multiple times.

The suspect is a master lock picker, so the storage facility employees don’t know units have been burglarized, therefore tenants have not been contacted. APD is asking if you have a storage unit at one of the above listed locations to check your units to see if they have been burglarized.

Comments / 0

 

