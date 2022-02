With the power of Apple’s Shortcuts app, you can create a simple workflow script that will enable you to preserve the original game and play Wordle forever in offline mode. You may have heard that The New York Times Company has purchased the popular Wordle web game for low seven figures (if not, read the announcement article on the New York Times). In Wordle, created by Brooklyn software engineer Josh Wardle, you’re challenged to guess a five-letter word. You get six tries to solve a puzzle. It’s a pretty cool game that owes much of its popularity to scarcity—you can play only one game per day.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO