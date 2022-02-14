Moving forward, together, with grace

We all have that one friend (or are the person) who could use therapy but who also has a million excuses not to go. Some of those excuses are valid—like high costs and sub-par insurance coverage. Others are steeped in old-school stigma around seeking help, like “I’m not crazy.” But whatever barriers exist, real or imagined, mental health care is one of the best investments any young adult can make. And getting help doesn’t have to look like coughing up a copay for someone who couldn’t tell your Air Jordan 3s from your dad’s old Reeboks, in a poorly decorated Midtown shoebox. Instead, you can step into Liz Beecroft’s Flatiron office, where you might end up kicking back in an Eames chair surrounded by a concrete CB2 waterfall desk and basketball tchotchkes, spending your session kiki-ing over her coordinated hoodie and Dunks.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO