Affordable Homeownership Opportunities in Mattapan
All units have central AC, a laundry hook-up, a deck, and off-street parking.
11 TO 13 HOSMER STREET: $290,000
These attached single-family homes both have three bedrooms, a study, and two-and-a-half bathrooms.
To qualify, your annual income must be equal to or less than:
- 2 persons, $80,850
- 3 persons, $90,950
- 4 persons, $101,050
- 5 persons, $109,150
- 6 persons, $117,250
523 NORFOLK STREET: $475,000
This two-family home has a three bedroom, two bathroom owner unit and a two bedroom, one bathroom rental unit.
To qualify, your annual income must be equal to or less than:
- 2 persons, $96,650
- 3 persons, $108,750
- 4 persons, $120,800
- 5 persons, $130,500
- 6 persons, $140,150
