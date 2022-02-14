ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Affordable Homeownership Opportunities in Mattapan

Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts
 1 day ago

All units have central AC, a laundry hook-up, a deck, and off-street parking.

11 TO 13 HOSMER STREET: $290,000

These attached single-family homes both have three bedrooms, a study, and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

To qualify, your annual income must be equal to or less than:

  • 2 persons, $80,850
  • 3 persons, $90,950
  • 4 persons, $101,050
  • 5 persons, $109,150
  • 6 persons, $117,250

523 NORFOLK STREET: $475,000

This two-family home has a three bedroom, two bathroom owner unit and a two bedroom, one bathroom rental unit.

To qualify, your annual income must be equal to or less than:

  • 2 persons, $96,650
  • 3 persons, $108,750
  • 4 persons, $120,800
  • 5 persons, $130,500
  • 6 persons, $140,150

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, MA
City
Mattapan, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Boston, MA
Business
Boston, MA
Real Estate
City
Boston, MA
CBS News

CNN executive Allison Gollust resigns after investigation found she violated company policies, CNN says

Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
BUSINESS
CBS News

January 6 committee subpoenas others tied to false elector scheme

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newsnationnow.com

Hutchins lawyer: Baldwin ‘blaming others’ for Rust shooting

(NewsNation Now) — The attorney for the family of the woman who died on the “Rust” movie set said producer Alec Baldwin was “blaming others” for her death, despite admitting holding the gun as it went off. Baldwin “caused a death that was reckless and...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Donald Trump's financial and legal problems just got a lot worse

(CNN) — On Monday, Donald Trump's long-time accountants made a very important announcement: They no longer stood behind a decade of the former President's financial information -- and would no longer be working for him. Why is this such a big deal? Well, the language from Mazars, the accounting...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeownership#Housing List
Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts

121
Followers
657
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Boston, Massachusetts

Comments / 0

Community Policy