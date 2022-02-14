10 Questions with ... Jessica Thomas

If Sheila dangles the deets about Brooke’s naughty New Year’s – what’s a doc to do?. Bold & Beautiful’s Douglas has been doing a lot of talking about his Grandma Brooke kissing Santa Claus, and while not everyone has put the pieces together just yet, it’s only a matter of time before everyone knows that Brooke made out with Deacon on New Year’s Eve. The question is, with Sheila on a mission to find out what happened that night, will she discover the truth in time to turn it to her advantage before it’s common knowledge? And if so, how will she go about it?

TV SERIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO