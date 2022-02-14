ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

10 Questions with ... Jessica Thomas

allaccess.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Share a moment in your career that you’ll always remember. Singing a duet with an artist on air and he forgot the lyrics to his most popular song at the time. 2. If you weren’t working in radio what else do you think you’d do?....

www.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

Related
outreachmagazine.com

A Conversation with Jessica Thompson

The author of How God Loves Us: 40 Days to Discovering His Character in the Fruit of the Spirit talks about the importance of the fruit of the Spirit. How does the Church typically talk about the fruit of the Spirit?. The church has typically treated the fruit of the...
RELIGION
allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Jamien "Melz On The M-I-C" Green

2009- Current HotBox254 Productions 2012 - 2013 Sales/On-Air/Overnights KOOC. 2014-2020 KSSM Asst. PD./Midday. 2020- Now KISX Brand Manager/Afternoon Drive, Executive Producer and Host of syndicated Brown Liquor Music "Southern Soul Mixshow”. 1. What are you up to these days?. Currently, Brand manager/Afternoon drive for KISX-FM "The All New 107.3 Kiss...
ENTERTAINMENT
allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Justin Barney

88Nine Radio Milwaukee is my career thus far. When I was a kid, I remember my grandma saying to me, “I wish I had two lives, one to do my normal stuff, and one to listen to the radio.” She introduced me to This American Life, and I fell in love with audio storytelling. I always loved music, and in college I thought it would be fun to tell stories about music. It still is fun.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Portland Mercury

AKA Jessica Jones

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Hey, here's something to celebrate! It's no longer groundhog's day! We made it out of one of the loops at least. I see there are a lot of complaints...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Thomas
themustangmoon.com

Gore-geous Jessica

The room is dark, illuminated only by the movie screen playing a horror classic. One of the characters cries out after being killed. Somewhere nearby, a movie-watcher groans. That person is senior Jessica Belding. Generally unimpressed with the depictions of blood and gore in Hollywood today, she will create the...
ENTERTAINMENT
allaccess.com

Noah Schnacky

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Big Machine Records' Noah Schnacky released his new album, “Thoughtfully Reckless,” today (2/11). Schnacky co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks on the album, including a collaboration with Jimmie Allen, titled “Don’t You Wanna Know.” Schnacky will host a livestream on TalkShopLive at the Grand Ole Opry tonight (2/11) at 7:30p (CT) to promote “Thoughtfully Reckless,” and fans will be able to talk with him and get access to exclusive signed copies of the album.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Tiktokers#Influencers#Talent Coaching#I
The Independent

American woman confused by the ‘weird’ place her British husband keeps his pyjamas

Americans and Brits may speak the same language, but there’s definitely some cultural barriers between the two. American TikToker Chloe Tucker Caine went viral after showing viewers the “weird” place where her British husband folds his pyjamas.In the video, Chloe, who is a real estate agent living in New York, walks into the bedroom and asks her followers for a bit of advice. “So, my British husband does something really weird and I want to know if this is a normal British thing, okay?” Chloe cuts to the bed, where she reveals her husband’s pyjamas neatly folded and tucked behind...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Twist That Would Bring Taylor Over to the Dark Side — and Brooke’s Worst Fears to Fruition

If Sheila dangles the deets about Brooke’s naughty New Year’s – what’s a doc to do?. Bold & Beautiful’s Douglas has been doing a lot of talking about his Grandma Brooke kissing Santa Claus, and while not everyone has put the pieces together just yet, it’s only a matter of time before everyone knows that Brooke made out with Deacon on New Year’s Eve. The question is, with Sheila on a mission to find out what happened that night, will she discover the truth in time to turn it to her advantage before it’s common knowledge? And if so, how will she go about it?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Here’s the Last Episode to Feature Ellen Corby and Will Greer Together

Judy Norton was an iconic character as Mary Ellen on the hit show “The Waltons”. It ran for nine seasons and featured a multitude of great moments. However, one of the all-time great moments on the program featured both Ellen Corby and Will Greer. Norton discussed the episode on the latest episode of her show on her personal YouTube channel. On the channel, she goes through each episode and gives a behind-the-scenes perspective of it all. Norton explained why this episode, “Grandma Comes Home” was special because it was the last episode to feature both Ellen Corby and Will Greer together.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy