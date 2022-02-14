Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas in Thriller 'Deep Water' Teaser Trailer

"There are just some things… you don't understand." Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for a new mystery crime thriller series titled Pieces of Her, based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling novel of the same name. The best part about this is that stars the superbly talented Toni Collette, in a role where it seems she has some hidden sides. When a Saturday afternoon trip to the mall with her mother suddenly explodes into violence, an adrift young woman's conception of her mother is forever altered. As figures from her past start to resurface, she is forced to go on the run and on that journey, begins to piece together the truth of her mother's previous identity and uncovers secrets of her childhood. Also co-starring Bella Heathcote, with Jessica Barden, Jacob Scipio, Joe Dempsie, Aaron Jeffery, Omari Hardwick, Gil Birmingham, David Wenham, Calum Worthy, Nicholas Burton, and Terry O’Quinn. This almost reminds me of A History of Violence but with Collette and as a small town America series instead. Very mysterious premise.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO