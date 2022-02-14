New US Trailer for Building-the-Eiffel-Tower 1800s Romance 'Eiffel'

"If I could just, change… but I don't know how. Instead I'm stuck here like this." IFC Films has revealed the full official US trailer for the chilling drama Nitram, the latest film from gritty Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel. This premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year, where Caleb Landry Jones won the Best Actor award at the end of the festival. It focuses on a young man named Nitram, and the occurrences leading up to the 1996 Port Arthur mass shooting on Tasmania (the worst in Australia) in their attempt to understand why and how the atrocity occurred. The title is a reference to the name of the actual person, as it's about him and the last few months before the tragedy. Caleb Landry Jones stars as Nitram, and the fantastic cast includes Essie Davis, Anthony LaPaglia, Judy Davis, and Sean Keenan. As disturbing and unsettling as it is to watch this, I really think there is something valuable in the story it's trying to tell.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO