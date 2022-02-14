ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New US Trailer for Building-the-Eiffel-Tower 1800s Romance 'Eiffel'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We'll build a dream! This tower is France's tower." Blue Fox Entertainment has revealed the official US trailer for the French romance Eiffel, set during the building of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris at the end of the 1800s. The film not only tells of the struggles of celebrated engineer...

www.firstshowing.net

First Showing

Zac Efron & Anthony Hayes in New US Trailer for Gritty Thriller 'Gold'

"Out here, things start to get real strange…" Screen Media Films has revealed the official US trailer for the film Gold, which is arriving in theaeters in the US starting this March. When two drifters traveling through the desert stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found, the dream of immense wealth and greed takes hold. They hatch a plan to protect and excavate their bounty with one man leaving to secure the necessary equipment. The other remains and must endure harsh desert elements, ravenous wild dogs, and mysterious intruders, whilst battling the sinking suspicion that he has been abandoned to his own fate. Zac Efron co-stars with Anthony Hayes, who also directs the film. Not to be confused with the other Gold film starring McConaughey. We featured the first trailer a few months ago. This still reminds me of David Michôd's film The Rover with its gritty post-apocalyptic style. Who wants to bet it's not actually gold they found? Maybe.
MOVIES
First Showing

Festival Trailer for Quentin Dupieux's Latest Film 'Incredible But True'

"We're afraid you'll think we're crazies, if we tell the story…" The Match Factory has revealed a very short teaser trailer for Incredible But True, the latest from from quirky French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux (of Rubber, Wrong, Reality, Deerskin, & Mandibles most recently). Incroyable Mais Vrai, as it's known in French, is premeiring today (!!) at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival, hence this trailer also arriving today. I just saw it earlier today and it's another surreal, wacky, amusing comedy from Dupieux. Alain and Marie moved to the suburb house of their dreams. But the real estate agent hints that – what is in the basement may well change their lives forever. There's a tube down there, but where does it lead? What does it do? You'll have to watch to find out! Oh it's soooo good. The comedy stars Alain Chabat, Léa Drucker, Benoît Magimel, Anaïs Demoustier, and Stéphane Pezerat. Just wait until you see more from this film! It's so much fun.
MOVIES
News Channel Nebraska

How London almost got its own Eiffel Tower

Somewhere beneath the pitch of England's national stadium in Wembley, London, lie the foundations of what could have been the city's tallest building. Inspired by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Great Tower of London was poised to surpass it in height and reach almost 1,200 feet. Instead, it never...
U.K.
First Showing

New US Trailer for Australian Absurdist Satire 'Friends and Strangers'

"Is it about what's right, or what's practical?" Grasshopper Film has revealed a new US trailer for Friends and Strangers, an experimental indie from Australia which originally premiered at last year's Rotterdam Film Festival. The film also played at New Directors/New Films Fest and the Chicago Film Festival last year. Friends and Strangers follows two upper-middle class wanderers in a dryly comic exploration displacement and ennui in contemporary Australia. Reviews talk about how eccentric but uniquely amusing it is: "Friends and Strangers had me cackling at its dry and gleeful absurdity… it's mumblecore par excellence but laced with a satire of white Australia and its historical amnesia." I can't figure out what to make of the couple in the middle of this trailer. Is it about them, and what's happening to them, or about something else going on and they're just a part of the bigger picture? This film also has one of the best new posters of the year so far.
MOVIES
FodorsTravel

Forget the Eiffel Tower! These Are Paris’ Most Romantic Secret Spots

Home > Destinations > Europe > France > Paris > Travel Tips. Sneak away with your sweetheart to these secret spots in the City of Love. Paris earns its reputation as one of the most romantic cities in the world thanks to its alluring cobblestone streets, postcard-perfect views, and quintessential cafés. However, it’s hard to enjoy a romantic moment at the city’s top sites while submerged in a sea of tourists. You can escape the crowds and discover where the heart of the City of Love truly beats, at these secret and perfectly romantic places hidden around the French capital.
LIFESTYLE
First Showing

First Trailer for Mesmerizing Volcanoes Doc Film 'Rock Bottom Riser'

"Otherwordly." The Cinema Guild in NYC has revealed the first official trailer for Rock Bottom Riser, a compelling experimental documentary project made by filmmaker Fern Silva. This first premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival and it also stopped by a number of festivals throughout 2021. Artist Fern Silva's doc features live footage of Hawaiian volcanoes spouting lava - along with abstract shots of Hawaii, acting as subtle commentary on a number of different topics. From the earliest voyagers who navigated by starlight, to present-day astronomers scanning the cosmos for habitable planets, explorers have long made Hawaii the hub for their searching. Today—as lava continues to flow on the island—another crisis mounts as scientists plan to build the world’s largest telescope on Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s most sacred and revered mountain. This might be a perfect double feature with this other great volcano doc Fire of Love from Sundance. Have a look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This $13 Million Paris Penthouse Comes With Eiffel Tower Views and a Coveted Address

There might not be a more prestigious address available in the City of Light right now. Beside the new Bulgari Hotel on Avenue George V sits a serene two-story penthouse with views of the Eiffel Tower. Sunshine floods both floors through an expanse of windows that rise to the roof. Another major draw of this apartment—beyond its location within the desirable 8th arrondissement, a short walk to the Champs-Élysées and the Seine—is its recent makeover, courtesy of designer-in-demand Stéphanie Coutas. She regularly makes the top 100 international designers lists for her chic and elevated, but not splashy, aesthetic. Her furnishing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
First Showing

Keke Palmer Escapes a Plantation in Trailer for 'Alice' from Sundance

"Who are you then?" "I'm free." Vertical has revealed the first official trailer for Alice, which just premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival a few weeks ago. The drama involves an interesting story similar to The Village - Sundance sets up film's the concept: "Alice spends her days enslaved on a rural Georgia plantation restlessly yearning for freedom. After a violent clash with plantation owner Paul, Alice flees through the neighboring woods and stumbles onto the unfamiliar sight of a highway, soon discovering that the year is actually 1973. Rescued on the roadside by a disillusioned Black activist named Frank, Alice uncovers the lies that have kept her enslaved and the promise of Black liberation." Alice stars Keke Palmer, with Common, Gaius Charles, and Jonny Lee Miller. The second half plays like a 70s blaxploitation film, which is the vibe this trailer is going for. I saw this already and it's not so bad. Worth a look if the premise intrigues you.
MOVIES
First Showing

Irish Horror Film 'You Are Not My Mother' Trailer with Hazel Doupe

"It's not your mother up there… If we don't do something, we'll never get her back." Magnolia Pictures has revealed a new official US trailer for the Irish indie horror film titled You Are Not My Mother, marking the feature debut of filmmaker Kate Dolan. This premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last year, and recently played at the Gothenburg Film Festival. In a North Dublin housing estate Char's mum mysteriously goes missing. When she returns without any explanation, Char is determined to uncover the truth of her disappearance and unearth the dark secrets of her family. Obviously something is very wrong with her. The film stars Aoife Spratt, Ingrid Craigie, Jade Jordan, Paul Reid, and Hazel Doupe as Char. The film earned some great reviews at TIFF: "With fantastically committed performances and a deft management of tone, it's one of the better genre films of 2021." The dance scene in here this looks nuts! Check it out below.
MOVIES
First Showing

Indie Horror 'Tethered' Trailer Set in the Woods of North Carolina

"Whatever's out there ain't going to go away if you keep feeding it." Gravitas has revealed the first official trailer for Tethered, an indie horror film made by filmmaker Daniel Robinette. Deep within the woods of North Carolina, miles from civilization, a blind teenager and the hunter he befriends are tormented by a mysterious creature lurking in the woods. His only other stimulation is a tape recorded message containing three mysterious rules: The First Rule: When you hunt or scavenge, do it for two—one for the forest and one for you.The Second Rule: When your will is almost gone and you feel like giving up, find comfort in singing our song.The Third Rule: You must never, ever let go of the rope. The film stars Alexandra Paul, Kareem Ferguson, Jared L. Cook, Brody Bett, and Chris Demm. This looks solid for a tiny budget indie flick.
MOVIES
kfrxfm.com

Woman Is Married To The Eiffel Tower

Erika is married to The Eiffel Tower and thanks to TLC UK, we are able to witness it. The wedding was aired on the show, but she has continued going viral after she has relations with it. In the show “People Who Love Objects”, it follows her as she rides up to the top and then has an intimate moment with her “wife”. No word on what happened during Valentine’s Day with the two but we will keep you posted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
First Showing

Caleb Landry Jones in Full US Trailer for Justin Kurzel's 'Nitram' Film

"If I could just, change… but I don't know how. Instead I'm stuck here like this." IFC Films has revealed the full official US trailer for the chilling drama Nitram, the latest film from gritty Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel. This premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year, where Caleb Landry Jones won the Best Actor award at the end of the festival. It focuses on a young man named Nitram, and the occurrences leading up to the 1996 Port Arthur mass shooting on Tasmania (the worst in Australia) in their attempt to understand why and how the atrocity occurred. The title is a reference to the name of the actual person, as it's about him and the last few months before the tragedy. Caleb Landry Jones stars as Nitram, and the fantastic cast includes Essie Davis, Anthony LaPaglia, Judy Davis, and Sean Keenan. As disturbing and unsettling as it is to watch this, I really think there is something valuable in the story it's trying to tell.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Three Months' Coming-of-Age Film from Florida

"I'm not really sure how I'm feeling. And I think that's okay." Paramount has unveiled an official trailer for Three Months, a coming-of-age indie dramedy marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Jared Frieder. This hasn't played at any festivals as far as we know, but MTV is standing behind it and releasing the film streaming on Paramount+ later this month. Troye Sivan stars as Caleb, a South Florida teen. On the eve of his high school graduation, everything changes when he's exposed to HIV. While he waits three months for his results, he finds love in the most unlikely of places. Aw this looks really lovely! Better than expected. It also stars Viveik Kalra, Brianne Tju, Ellen Burstyn, Judy Greer, Javier Munoz, Louis Gossett, Jr., and Amy Landecker. I am not sure where this came from but it might be something special.
FLORIDA STATE
stevivor.com

The Wolf Among Us 2 shown off in new trailer

The Wolf Among Us 2 was shown off in a new trailer from Telltale Games. “Season Two finds Bigby suspended from his sheriff duties and attending anger management therapy, just one of the many internal struggles the character will face as he tries to discover where he best fits in TWAU2,” Telltale added in a press release.
VIDEO GAMES
First Showing

Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi Thriller 'Outsiders' Made by Delmar Washington

"People are going to be asking questions… about them." Vertical Entertainment has revealed the trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Outsiders, formerly known as No Running, marking the feature debut of filmmaker Delmar Washington. This played at the Tribeca Film Festival and American Black Film Festival last year. When high school student Jaylen Brown finds himself under suspicion after his friend disappears during a party, prejudice quickly begins to boil to the surface of his small southern town as all fingers point toward him. Working against the clock to clear his own name, he begins to unravel a massive web of secrets that all point to otherworldly forces at play. The film stars Skylan Brooks, Shane West, Hart Denton, Diamond White, Rutina Wesley, Bill Engvall, and Taryn Manning. As an indie film this looks quite interesting, with some freaky twists & turns in the script. Just what are these aliens up to in this small town?
MOVIES
First Showing

Freaky First Trailer for Sundance Hit 'Fresh' Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones

"It's about… giving yourself over to someone… becoming one forever. That's love." Bon appetit! Searchlight Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for Fresh, the freaky new horror comedy thriller marking the feature debut of filmmaker Mimi Cave. This was a HUGE hit at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival just a few weeks ago, one of the best reviewed films that everyone was talking about. Don't miss it!! Fresh is definitely this year's Get Out, but I don't want to explain anything more than that. The horrors of modern dating seen through one young woman's defiant battle to survive her new boyfriend's unusual appetites. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as a woman who finds a connection with Sebastian Stan, at least on the first few dates. The cast also includes Jojo T. Gibbs, Andrea Bang, Dayo Okeniyi, Charlotte Le Bon, & Brett Dier. One of my favorite films of Sundance, this is going to be the film all of your friends are going to be talking about.
MOVIES
First Showing

'Just Trying to Get Home' in L.A. TV Spot for Bay's 'Ambulance' Movie

"We're not the bad guys… we're just the guys trying to get home!" Universal has also debuted anew 30-second TV spot for Ambulance originally aired during the Super Bowl. This spot is all about Los Angeles as the location for this intense action thriller. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, two desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT onboard, too. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González, and Garret Dillahunt. This is a remake of the 2005 Danish film Ambulancen. We posted the first official trailer last year, and the release has been pushed back to April in a few months. And it still looks worth the wait! This is the kind of full-on action epic that will be an ideal pick for an enjoyable evening at the theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Watch: 'A Year in Film 2021' - A Movie Trailer Mashup by Jeff Zhang

"I have no words… my voice is in my sword." We may already be well into 2022, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy another look back at the movies of 2021! Film critic Jeff Zhang (who runs the website Strange Harbors) put together this fantastic "A Year in Film 2021" movie trailer mashup retrospective, featuring clips from many of last year's movies cut together. "It's late this year, but I spent 50+ hours and the last two months finishing my passion project: my annual A Year in Film edit. Lots of love went into this year’s video, so grab a seat and celebrate the movies of 2021 one more time." This is one of the best year-in-review recap videos for 2021, with the editing throughout seriously kicking ass taking us back through many great movie moments. This makes me want to rewatch so many of them! Have you watched Pig yet? What about Titane?
MOVIES

