Full Trailer for HBO's 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty'

"Rescuing the world takes a pair." Ohh what a tagline. They're back!! Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is an all-new, never-done-before, completely 100% original movie (based on pre-existing IP owned by Disney). A comeback 30 years in the making, the hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. There's a really fun transition moment in this teaser where they go from the classic 2D TV animation style to the "modern" 3D CGI style, and it kinda works? But don't forget that they tried to do this with Tom & Jerry, and it didn't out that great. Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers stars John Mulaney as Chip, Andy Samberg as Dale, and KiKi Layne, plus Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell. Of course putting this in the hands of the Lonely Island guys means it's going to be amazing! It looks hilarious, the perfect way to bring ’em back.
