Full Trailer for HBO's 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty'

"Pirating is not for everyone. It's a really dangerous lifestyle." All aboard! HBO Max has debuted the full-length official trailer for their new series Our Flag Means Death, created by David Jenkins, who also created the show "People of Earth". Behold - a pirate ship comedy! This is basically trying to be "What We Do in the Shadows" but with pirates, which seems fun? The year is 1717. A wealthy landowner has a midlife crisis and decides to blow up his cushy life to become a pirate. It does not go well. Loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet. Rhys Darby stars, with Taika Waititi as Blackbeard, plus an ensemble cast including Fred Armisen, Nat Faxon, Leslie Jones, Samba Schutte, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, and Joel Fry. I am hoping this series is as hilarious as this trailer, because it has potential! And we don't get epic comedies like this too often. So jump in and tell us what you think of it?

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO