Anthology of Terror 'Underneath' Trailer featuring Five Terrifying Tales

"We're afraid you'll think we're crazies, if we tell the story…" The Match Factory has revealed a very short teaser trailer for Incredible But True, the latest from from quirky French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux (of Rubber, Wrong, Reality, Deerskin, & Mandibles most recently). Incroyable Mais Vrai, as it's known in French, is premeiring today (!!) at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival, hence this trailer also arriving today. I just saw it earlier today and it's another surreal, wacky, amusing comedy from Dupieux. Alain and Marie moved to the suburb house of their dreams. But the real estate agent hints that – what is in the basement may well change their lives forever. There's a tube down there, but where does it lead? What does it do? You'll have to watch to find out! Oh it's soooo good. The comedy stars Alain Chabat, Léa Drucker, Benoît Magimel, Anaïs Demoustier, and Stéphane Pezerat. Just wait until you see more from this film! It's so much fun.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO