TV & Videos

Anthology of Terror 'Underneath' Trailer featuring Five Terrifying Tales

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"This was never meant for your eyes, I'm afraid…" Following festival premieres last year, the first official trailer for an indie horror anthology feature titled Underneath has arrived online. Featuring five terrifying tales bound together by something that waits from beyond… Evil in Chapters! "Underneath is a grassroots, self-financed anthology comprised...

Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Exclusive trailer, poster and photos reveal harrowing life “AFTER THE PANDEMIC”

The disease is terrible, and what comes next is worse. Uncork’d Entertainment will release AFTER THE PANDEMIC on digital platforms and DVD March 1. Written and directed by Richard Lowry (PRESIDENT EVIL), it stars Eve James, Kannon Smith, Juniper Preacher, Derek Sneddon, Alec McCormick, Gu Sewen, Virginia Fivas and Leslie Ldmaw. According to the official synopsis, “The film is set in a postapocalyptic world where a global airborne pandemic has wiped out 90 percent of the Earth’s population and only the young and immune have endured as scavengers. For Ellie and Quinn, the daily challenges to stay alive are compounded when they become hunted by the merciless Stalkers. Their perilous journey culminates with a sacrifice, death and redemption.”
MOVIES
Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu Among Five Cast in ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Anthology Series

The “Tales of the Walking Dead” anthology series at AMC has added its first five cast members. Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Poppy Liu (“Hacks”), Parker Posey (“Lost in Space”), Anthony Edwards (“Inventing Anna”), and Jillian Bell (“Rough Night”) have all joined the episodic anthology, which will consist of six standalone stories featuring both new and established characters from “The Walking Dead” universe. Details on the characters the five will play are being kept under wraps. “We’ve worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I’m thrilled that these are the actors who will...
TV SERIES
#Anthology
Indie Horror 'Tethered' Trailer Set in the Woods of North Carolina

"Whatever's out there ain't going to go away if you keep feeding it." Gravitas has revealed the first official trailer for Tethered, an indie horror film made by filmmaker Daniel Robinette. Deep within the woods of North Carolina, miles from civilization, a blind teenager and the hunter he befriends are tormented by a mysterious creature lurking in the woods. His only other stimulation is a tape recorded message containing three mysterious rules: The First Rule: When you hunt or scavenge, do it for two—one for the forest and one for you.The Second Rule: When your will is almost gone and you feel like giving up, find comfort in singing our song.The Third Rule: You must never, ever let go of the rope. The film stars Alexandra Paul, Kareem Ferguson, Jared L. Cook, Brody Bett, and Chris Demm. This looks solid for a tiny budget indie flick.
MOVIES
Festival Trailer for Quentin Dupieux's Latest Film 'Incredible But True'

"We're afraid you'll think we're crazies, if we tell the story…" The Match Factory has revealed a very short teaser trailer for Incredible But True, the latest from from quirky French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux (of Rubber, Wrong, Reality, Deerskin, & Mandibles most recently). Incroyable Mais Vrai, as it's known in French, is premeiring today (!!) at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival, hence this trailer also arriving today. I just saw it earlier today and it's another surreal, wacky, amusing comedy from Dupieux. Alain and Marie moved to the suburb house of their dreams. But the real estate agent hints that – what is in the basement may well change their lives forever. There's a tube down there, but where does it lead? What does it do? You'll have to watch to find out! Oh it's soooo good. The comedy stars Alain Chabat, Léa Drucker, Benoît Magimel, Anaïs Demoustier, and Stéphane Pezerat. Just wait until you see more from this film! It's so much fun.
MOVIES
Nope Trailer Finally Reveals What Jordan Peele's Latest Terrifying Vision Is About, And I'm All In

Few filmmakers in history have impacted a genre as quickly and substantially as Jordan Peele has influenced horror cinema. He made a game-changer with Get Out, his directorial debut, and in no way did he suffer a sophomore slump with 2019's Us. Naturally, cinephiles the world over are now drooling with anticipation over Peele's next feature, Nope, and we finally got to obsess over our first substantial look at what's in store, and it first requires looking up to the sky, to then be followed by screaming in terror, and then repeat. I do love such patterns.
MOVIES
Watch the Trailer for Bethany Joy Lenz in the Supernatural Thriller SO COLD THE RIVER – In Theaters March 25th and on Digital and On Demand March 29

Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill”) stars in the thriller SO COLD THE RIVER, available in theaters March 25 and on digital and on demand March 29 from Saban Films. Written and directed by Paul Shoulberg, the film is a chilling, suspenseful adaption of the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Michael Koryta.
MOVIES
EPIX’s “From” Review – A Propulsive Mystery Box Horror Series With Teeth

Our review of EPIX’s “From” covers the first four episodes. The talent behind EPIX’s newest horror series, “From,” boasts no shortage of names tied to event television series, setting high expectations from the start. Executive producer Jack Bender (“Lost,” “Game of Thrones,” “Mr. Mercedes”) directs, with executive producer Jeff Pinkner (“Fringe,” “Alias,” “Lost”) serving as showrunner and John Griffin (Crater) as the series creator. The ensemble cast rounds out the talent, culminating in a captivating and nightmarish mystery box show that more than delivers.
TV SERIES
Christina Ricci stars in trailer for creature feature Monstrous

Ahead of its premiere at FrightFest Glasgow next month, a trailer has been released for director Chris Sivertson’s supernatural horror Monstrous which follows Christina Ricci as Laura, a mother fleeing an abusive relationship with her young son (Santino Barnard), as they comes to discover that their new home harbours a terrifying monster. Watch the trailer here…
MOVIES
Exclusive: 'Ultrasound' Trailer Reveals a Nolan-esque Web of Psychological Terror

It's a setup we've seen in many a thriller: X person's car breaks down outside Y villain's shady house, often in the pouring rain. X goes to Y for refuge. Terror ensues. That's the basic blueprint, but Ultrasound, the beguiling directorial feature debut from Rob Schroeder — whose erstwhile credits are mostly shorts, and a bunch of Variety's Actors on Actors episodes — offers some fascinating, mind-boggling subversions. With the film releasing on March 11th after a strong Tribeca reception last year, Collider is delighted to exclusively release the first, devilish trailer for the upcoming psycho thriller.
MOVIES
Tales of the Walking Dead anthology series announces first cast members

AMC has announced the first casting details for Tales of the Walking Dead, the upcoming six-episode anthology series featuring original, standalone stories set within The Walking Dead Universe. Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers) and Jillian Bell (Rough Night)...
TV SERIES
‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Sets Casts for New Anthology Spin-off

Tales of the Walking Dead sets its initial cast for the Walking Dead anthology spin-off. According to Deadline, the cast is set to include Anthony Edwards (Zodiac, ER), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), and Jillian Bell (Rough Night). A spin-off of the...
TV SERIES
THREE MONSTER TALES OF SCI-FI TERROR (Eureka Classics) Blu-ray – April 2022

Eureka Entertainment to release THREE MONSTER TALES OF SCI-FI TERROR (Man-Made Monster, The Monolith Monsters, and Monster on the Campus) on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK as a part of the Eureka Classics range. Available from 11 April 2022, the first print-run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase & Collector’s Booklet.
MOVIES
Keke Palmer Escapes a Plantation in Trailer for 'Alice' from Sundance

"Who are you then?" "I'm free." Vertical has revealed the first official trailer for Alice, which just premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival a few weeks ago. The drama involves an interesting story similar to The Village - Sundance sets up film's the concept: "Alice spends her days enslaved on a rural Georgia plantation restlessly yearning for freedom. After a violent clash with plantation owner Paul, Alice flees through the neighboring woods and stumbles onto the unfamiliar sight of a highway, soon discovering that the year is actually 1973. Rescued on the roadside by a disillusioned Black activist named Frank, Alice uncovers the lies that have kept her enslaved and the promise of Black liberation." Alice stars Keke Palmer, with Common, Gaius Charles, and Jonny Lee Miller. The second half plays like a 70s blaxploitation film, which is the vibe this trailer is going for. I saw this already and it's not so bad. Worth a look if the premise intrigues you.
MOVIES
Official Trailer for 'Three Months' Coming-of-Age Film from Florida

"I'm not really sure how I'm feeling. And I think that's okay." Paramount has unveiled an official trailer for Three Months, a coming-of-age indie dramedy marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Jared Frieder. This hasn't played at any festivals as far as we know, but MTV is standing behind it and releasing the film streaming on Paramount+ later this month. Troye Sivan stars as Caleb, a South Florida teen. On the eve of his high school graduation, everything changes when he's exposed to HIV. While he waits three months for his results, he finds love in the most unlikely of places. Aw this looks really lovely! Better than expected. It also stars Viveik Kalra, Brianne Tju, Ellen Burstyn, Judy Greer, Javier Munoz, Louis Gossett, Jr., and Amy Landecker. I am not sure where this came from but it might be something special.
FLORIDA STATE
First trailer for Jordan Peele’s Nope teases a mysterious new terror

Universal Pictures has debuted the first trailer for Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror Nope. The film follows the residents of a lonely Californian gulch as they bare witness to a terrifying discovery and features a cast that includes Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea; take a look here…
MOVIES
The Trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Stop-Motion ‘Pinocchio’ Captures the Eeriness of the Original Tale

Objectively speaking, Pinocchio is terrifying. Often touted as a fun-filled family adventure, the story of the wooden boy who came to life, only to be subjected to cruel musings, abuse, forced separation and whatever that donkey-ification sh*t was, is truly uncomfortable. Naturally, we could think of no one better to unfurl the horrific true notion of the Carlo Collodi classic than Guillermo del Toro. Famed for his work on Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, the Academy-Award winning director is now tackling the iconic tale in a no-holds-barred approach. Best of all, Netflix has released the first trailer for the acclaimed filmmaker‘s stop-motion musical take on Pinocchio, which is slated for release in December 2022.
MOVIES
First Trailer for Mesmerizing Volcanoes Doc Film 'Rock Bottom Riser'

"Otherwordly." The Cinema Guild in NYC has revealed the first official trailer for Rock Bottom Riser, a compelling experimental documentary project made by filmmaker Fern Silva. This first premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival and it also stopped by a number of festivals throughout 2021. Artist Fern Silva's doc features live footage of Hawaiian volcanoes spouting lava - along with abstract shots of Hawaii, acting as subtle commentary on a number of different topics. From the earliest voyagers who navigated by starlight, to present-day astronomers scanning the cosmos for habitable planets, explorers have long made Hawaii the hub for their searching. Today—as lava continues to flow on the island—another crisis mounts as scientists plan to build the world’s largest telescope on Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s most sacred and revered mountain. This might be a perfect double feature with this other great volcano doc Fire of Love from Sundance. Have a look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

