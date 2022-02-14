Netflix's 'Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale' Africa Nature Doc Trailer

"This was never meant for your eyes, I'm afraid…" Following festival premieres last year, the first official trailer for an indie horror anthology feature titled Underneath has arrived online. Featuring five terrifying tales bound together by something that waits from beyond… Evil in Chapters! "Underneath is a grassroots, self-financed anthology comprised of five chapters, an epilogue, and several mind-bending vignettes that are all bound together by something unnatural and sinister." The project was conceived by John Nicol, who co-wrote and directed many of the segments as well. "An unstable individual who is convinced that ominous cracks in his basement may in fact be a breach into Hell itself… Is he in direct communication with demons, or has he opened a portal into their realm of terror? Poison﻿ed by the revelation of five tales, he succumbs to the mental strain on his increasingly damaged mind." While this may not be the best horror segments out there, these kind of concepts allow for creative experimentation + crazy ideas that sometimes do work well.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO