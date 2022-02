Taxpayers already foot the bill for police salaries. Now, several red states are considering exempting officers from paying their fair share back into the same system. Georgia, Kentucky, and New Mexico Republicans introduced bills in January that would spare law enforcement officers from having to pay state taxes. Legislators in both states say the measures are meant to entice more people into the job, at a time when low morale among officers has boosted law enforcement retirements and resignations up 45 and 18 percent respectively, according to the Police Executive Research Forum.

