ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Happy Valentine's Day

By Megan Forystek
Echo online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe here at Echo Comics wish you all a Happy Valentine's...

www.easternecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
fashionisers.com

Take Your Valentine’s Day Game To The Next Level With These Sexy Valentine’s Day Dresses

It’s not a big deal if you don’t love celebrating Valentine’s Day (or if you are single). Rather than thinking of it as a time to go on dates, remember that this romantic occasion is a perfect fun excuse to spend quality time with your friends and also family. Valentine’s Day is not all about spending time with your partner, it means spending time with your loved ones, whether they are friends, family, or your partner. After all, haven’t you heard of Galantine’s Day? No matter how you choose to celebrate, on this significant day, you have to look gorgeous. Valentine’s Day provides a perfect occasion to dress up and have fun! These sexy dresses have a special place in your wardrobe because they are the really sassy ones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Today#Parade#Echo Comics
KXAN

Best Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day present for your significant other is best?. Buying the best Valentine’s Day gift for a significant other can be challenging. If you believe that this is your one chance to show your love, the gift you select holds a lot of importance. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day is just one opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.
LIFESTYLE
Echo online

Opinion: The perfect songs to express your love this Valentine's Day

What would music be like without love? Here are some love songs I recommend for your Valentine's playlist. Feb. 14 is a day meant to express love toward the people that make even the mundane special. One of the best ways to gift your feelings is with a hand made playlist. This Valentines Day, if you’re in need of a love song that is not too cliche or overused, here is the perfect list for you.
MUSIC
A-Town Daily News

Valentine’s Day ‘Adopt a Cockroach’ returns to Charles Paddock Zoo

Adopt a cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or lack thereof. – The Charles Paddock Zoo is offering a unique way to show your true feeling, with their “Adopt-A-Cockroach” program this Valentine’s Day. Through Tuesday, Feb. 15, you can give that special someone in your life who is either very hard to shop for, or who might just be the perfect person to receive, their very own cockroach. Adopt a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or perhaps lack thereof!
ANIMALS
psychologytoday.com

Taking the Pressure Off Valentine’s Day for Both Couples and Singles

Valentine's Day places pressures on couples to make the day the most romantic and memorable one of the year. Valentine's Day can feel like singles awareness day for those who are not partnered. As long as you have clear expectations, this day can be special without grand, expensive gestures. Did...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Time Out Global

Foodpanda's Pau-Pau shows us how to celebrate Valentine's Day

Simply match with Pau-Pau on Tinder to get a $5 foodpanda voucher on your next order. Whether you’re the fresh couple still in the honeymoon phase or seasoned lovers who've seen many moons, planning for Valentine’s Day is never easy. To ensure your enchanting date is a success, the always fun-loving yet cheeky Pau-Pau is on Tinder and looking to make some new friends this Valentine’s Day.
FOOD & DRINKS
Distractify

Rebus Valentines Are Great for the Puzzle Lover in Your Life

One of the greatest and most wholesome parts of Valentine's Day is giving each other valentines. Even if you're not in a relationship, Valentine's Day has grown into more than just celebrating love between a romantic couple — it's also a great day to tell those who are important in your life just how much you love them.
CELEBRATIONS
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Spends Valentine’s Day With ‘Little Lady’ Penelope: She Makes Me ‘Appreciate Life More’

Scott Disick gushed over his 9-year-old daughter Penelope on Valentine’s Day and said that watching her grow up has made him ‘appreciate life more and more every day.’. Scott Disick, 38, ended his Valentine’s Day on Monday (Feb. 14) by penning a heartfelt message about his daughter Penelope Disick, 9, on social media. The father of three took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo of his only daughter tucked in bed fast asleep. In his caption, Scott gushed over “P” and remarked at how quickly she’s growing up.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Valentine’s Day Thirst Trap Rocking Savage X Fenty

Lil Kim wished her fans a “#HAPPYLOVEDAY,” blessing their Instagram feeds with a slideshow of photos wearing Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. In three different poses, the rapper showed off her best angles in a neon mesh bodysuit. The Brooklyn-born rapper left celebrities and fans speechless...
CELEBRITIES
higherperspectives.com

Guess Who Hates Valentines Day The Most? A Survey Found The Answer

Valentine's day is upon us. When we think of the word "Valentine" we tend to picture roses, chocolate, cupid, and couples happily in love. However, this is not the case for everyone, in fact, it only is for a rare few. Valentine's day is a day full of pressure, performance, and a reminder to those of us who are single, that we are very much still single.
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy