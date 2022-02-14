ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#problemsofacollegesuperhero

By Megan Forystek
Echo online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gadget hero, Grappler (A.K.A. Joshua Dale) has come across his most...

www.easternecho.com

Comments / 0

dexerto.com

Viral Pokemon TikTok of ‘real life’ Ghastly has fans terrified

TikToker therevival has gone viral for their incredible 3D animations which bring Pokemon to life in various environments ranging from caves and electrical power plants to haunted mansions. Therevival is an artist specializing in 3D animation who puts their talents into delivering what every young Pokemon fan dreams of, bringing...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Echo online

Review: Book of Boba Fett is off to a fun start

Disney Plus continues it's strong Star Wars efforts with The Book of Boba Fett. Whey does Star Wars continue to bully Boba Fett? Is it because he’s too cool? Is it because he deserves it? Probably, but the amount of abuse this man goes through in a few minutes of screen time is impressive.
MOVIES
gamingintel.com

Lost Ark: Which Class Should You Pick?

Lost Ark offers a lot of class variety with 5 different classes. Each of the classes has subclasses ranging from 2 to 4 per class. Which class should you pick in Lost Ark?. Every class offers a different playstyle in Lost Ark. Some classes are ranged, some melee, others offer more utility or offense, and much more.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gadgets#Plastic#Metal#The Gadget#Magnetite
dbltap.com

How to Dismantle in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, unused gear and items can be dismantled to clear up inventory space. Lost Ark is a 2022 MMORPG developed by Amazon Game Studios that is currently in beta and is set to be released Feb. 11, 2022. Because of this, many are rushing to give the game...
VIDEO GAMES
Mental_Floss

What Is Imitation Crab Made Of?

Like Beyond Meat and I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, the name imitation crab better describes what the product isn't rather than what it is. When the ingredient appears in dishes like California rolls and crab rangoon, its true identity is rarely advertised. So, if imitation crab isn't crab, what is it made of, exactly?
FOOD & DRINKS
GAMINGbible

Sonic 3 Movie Confirmed By Sega, Knuckles Also Getting Spinoff Series

The world of video games-gone-film is, to put it gently, rather a mixed bag. The recently released Uncharted film has been torn apart by critics, with fans beginning to recommend their own casting decisions. Despite critical panning, it's hard to deny that they are big money makers. The recent Mortal Kombat movie received a "meh" response, and yet the sequel is already in the works.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Find the Bridge Keycard in Apex Legends

Finding the Bridge keycard in Apex Legends is a new challenge that players are having to face as the new Season 12 has been released. Plus, there have been some changes to the maps, including Olympus. When accessing the Icarus Bridge, players will be prevented from entering to gather the precious loot that resides inside, as they need a keycard in order to get past.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Polygon

Halo Infinite Forge mode supposedly leaked in new in-depth video

Halo Infinite is slowly making its way out. First developer 343 Industries released the multiplayer mode, then the campaign, but co-op and Forge, Halo’s creative mode that allows players to make custom maps, are still due sometime in the future. While we don’t know exactly when Forge might arrive, a new video on YouTube purports to have leaked footage of the mode, and it shows off some potential features.
VIDEO GAMES
NPR

Review: 'Horizon Forbidden West' brings a personal saga to a primal post-apocalypse

Horizon Forbidden West returns to a post-apocalypse brimming with wondrous scenery, bestial robots, and scrappy civilizations that arose a thousand years after ecological catastrophe. It's topped my most-anticipated games list for years — and I know I'm not alone in saying that its predecessor, Horizon Zero Dawn, is one of my favorite games of all time. Yet, I had some trepidation when I finally got my hands on the game. After all, could this sequel measure up to the majesty of the first? I didn't have to worry; Horizon Forbidden West surpassed my incredibly lofty expectations.
VIDEO GAMES
Science Focus

Best VR headsets to experience a new type of gaming in 2022

If you’re looking to level up your gaming or just want a more immersive entertainment experience, it may be time to invest in virtual reality. These special headsets use motion tracking technology to provide 360 degree vision and sound which should make you feel as though you’re right in the centre of the latest game or simulated world, but there’s more to it than that.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch The Cuphead Show! – can I stream the new animated series?

How can you watch The Cuphead Show? The beloved run-and-gun videogame Cuphead is getting its own animated series, and we can’t wait to see the adorable little guy brought to life on the small screen. The titular character, aptly named Cuphead due to fact his… well, his head is a cup, you get the picture.
COMICS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Favorite Fictional Robots

It might seem surprising that some of our favorite characters are robots — by definition they’re not human. However, robots are literally what we make of them, and that’s all the more true of fictional ones. As we become more and more dependent on technology in our daily lives, we can project our hopes and […]
TV SHOWS
Benzinga

The Metaverse: A New Virtual World to Live In?

We are witnessing the rise of the metaverse era that will have an impact on entertainment, education, financial services, and perhaps all aspects of our everyday lives. The metaverse is still in its infancy, much like the internet in the mid-1990s. You may be surprised to learn that the most accurate definition of the metaverse was given long ago, before we even knew it existed.
TECHNOLOGY
GamesRadar+

New Dead by Daylight killer Sadako is already making players jump out of their seats

The latest Dead by Daylight killer has already got streamers scared of their screens thanks to a powerful jump scare. Sadako, the vengeful spirit that crawls out of TV screens in Japanese horror flick Ringu, is coming to Dead By Daylight on March 8, 2022. However, playtests for the character are well underway and various streamers have learnt the hard way that Sadako has a few unexpected tricks up her sleeve.
VIDEO GAMES

