EU Investigates Reports of Menstrual Disorders After mRNA COVID Shots

By Reuters Staff
Medscape News
 2 days ago

(Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency's safety committee said on Friday it was reviewing reports of heavy menstrual bleeding and absence of menstruation from women who had received COVID vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The assessment was in view of reports of menstrual disorders after receiving either of the...

