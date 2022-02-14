Four human-caused avalanches triggered on moderate-risk weekend in Colorado

Photo Courtesy: the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC)

Five backcountry travelers are safe after they were each involved in one of four separate avalanche incidents that took place in different parts of the state over the weekend, one of which sent a man sliding 200-300 feet and off of a 50-foot cliff, according to Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The four incidents took place during three different activities, one involving two skiers, another involving a snowmobiler, and another involving a man on foot. They occurred on days that where a low to moderate avalanche threat level was reported throughout the state.

"Regardless of the zone-wide danger rating, or if we are dealing with thin slab avalanches or loose snow avalanches, we have to evaluate each slope uniquely. Along with stability, another inherent component of this avalanche danger evaluation includes a consideration of consequences and exposure. We are the element at risk," CAIC said in a Facebook post.

The video below shows the moment an avalanche got triggered by a skier in the Gunnison backcountry, on Friday.

"This scenario could read very differently as evidenced by a recent snowmobiler fatality in Montana involving a small slide in gladded terrain. Small avalanches associated with terrain traps like trees, creek beds, and cliffs can be dangerous and fatal," CAIC said.

This series of close calls serves as a reminder that backcountry travel can be risky. Before adventuring out, it's important to have (and know how to use) an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and shovel.

For more information on avalanche conditions in Colorado, visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. It's also important to pay attention to weather and travel alerts posted by the National Weather Service.