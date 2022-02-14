Carson Wentz to Leave Colts; Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger Next to Start?

The Indianapolis Colts collapsed in a Week 18 win-and-get-in scenario against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As a result, the future of quarterback Carson Wentz is in question.

In his first season in Indianapolis after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz led the Colts to a 9-8 season.

Now, the 29-year-old quarterback’s job is in jeopardy. It is more than likely that he will get traded or be released prior to March 18, the date when his complete $22 million base salary for 2022 would become fully guaranteed.

So who would be up next for the Colts? Sixth-round pick and former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger will certainly get an opportunity to compete for the starting position.

Ehlinger picked up some valuable experience in his first NFL season, playing through an entire training camp and preseason, while also earning the backup spot over Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley.

Colts coach Frank Reich was even prepared to start the young Ehlinger if Wentz were to sit out in Week 17 (COVID).

“(Sam’s) got that ‘it’ factor. I mean everyone who has ever been around the guy says it. Sometimes you say that (when) somebody flashes here or there. Sam has been flashing in these moments his whole life.”

Colts general manager Chris Ballard also spoke highly of Ehlinger's performance this past season:

“We like Sam. We think he’s definitely a guy that’s made of all the right stuff.”

Ehlinger has a long way to go on the field, but he will surely have the opportunity to make his mark.

