As always, can we start with a bit of background, how did the band come about and what are the individual musical paths that have each of you to where we find you today?. Debra: We wanted to create a place where people could find escape through music. A dreamy, majestic soundscape that could bring comfort, joy and solace. Opal Canyon was inspired by both the open skies of the sea and the desert. A place that brought those opposing elements together in harmony. Musically, Dave (Houghton) and I have varied backgrounds and together it creates its own sound and synergy. We are backed by a very talented and experienced group of musicians who all add their own dynamic energy and do what’s uniquely suited for the song.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO