Tripledot raises $116m in Series B funding round

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers are encouraged to conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. The right-clickers have a point. The market is saturated with art projects that flood NFT exchanges every week. According to data from OpenSea, about 3 billion NFTs went on sale in December, yet only about 2.9 million wallets were buying. That means every unique wallet would need to buy 1000 NFTs to meet the total supply. The imbalance of supply and demand means that most of these art NFTs will be not only nonfungible, but worthless.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO