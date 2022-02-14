ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tripledot raises $116m in Series B funding round

 1 day ago

Today mobile game developer Tripledot Studios announced that it has raised $116 million in a Series B funding round. The investment gives the studio at an valuation of over $1.4 billion....

Entrepreneur

Aulerth Raises $1.1 Million In Seed Funding Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Aulerth on Tuesday announced to have raised $1.1 million in seed funding from M Venture Partners, fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, Taro Nordheider (ex-CEO Swarovski Professional), the LV angel fund, and a network of McKinsey partners. “We are on an eternal...
BUSINESS
Return Entertainment raises €5.3 million

Finnish studio Return Entertainment has raised €5.3 million in a funding round led by Bitkraft Ventures. Sisu Game Ventures, Vgames, 1Up Fund, and Smok Ventures also participated in the round, GamesBeat reported. The funds will go towards developing two cloud-native games for PC and mobile, one for the casual...
VIDEO GAMES
CMSWire

Enboarder Raises $32M in Series B Funding to Expand People Activation Platform

Enboarder, an Austin, Texas-based people activation platform, has announced it has raised $32 million in Series B funding. This brings its total investment to $50 million. The round was led by NewSpring, with participation from previous investors, Greycroft and Next Coast Ventures, and new investors Golub Capital, Escalate Capital Partner, Alumni Ventures and Gaingels.
AUSTIN, TX
Supercell revenue increases 45% to $2.24bn in 2021

Supercell published its financial results for 2021, with revenue reaching $2.24 billion (€1.89 billion) compared to $1.48 billion (€1.30 billion) in 2020 -- a 45.3% increase year-on-year. The studio generated profits before taxes of $852 million (€734 million), an impressive 80.3% growth compared to 2020's $463 million (€407...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Axios

Better Tomorrow Ventures raises $150 million for second seed fund

Better Tomorrow Ventures, a fintech-focused early stage venture firm headed by NerdWallet co-founder Jake Gibson and ex-500 Startups partner Sheel Mohnot, has raised $150 million for a sophomore fund, and $75 million for an opportunity fund. Why it matters: Fintech has been a hot sector over the past couple of...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Fitness app FitOn raises $40M, acquires corporate wellness platform Peerfit

The funding comes as the Los Angeles-based company hit 10 million users last year for its app, which offers personalized fitness and wellness programs. The app includes workouts with several partners, including Orangetheory Fitness, KINRGY and Zumba, along with celebrity ambassadors Gabrielle Union-Wade, Julianne Hough, Jonathan Van Ness, Halle Berry, Lindsey Vonn and more.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Today in B2B: Swappie Raises $124M in Series C Funding; Businesses Shift to Automated Payments

Today in B2B payments, Swappie raises $124 million to bring more people into the “circular smartphone economy,” and businesses move increasingly away from spreadsheets and emails to automated payments. Plus, Billtrust acquires B2B financial software platform Order2Cash, and Duplo raises $1.3 million for product improvement, technology upgrades, improved sales capacity and business expansion.
TECHNOLOGY
geekwire.com

ExtraHop names new CEO in planned transition following private equity acquisition

Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop named a new CEO, Patrick Dennis, an experienced technology and cybersecurity executive who lives in the Denver area, and announced the retirement of its previous CEO, Arif Kareem, after more than five years leading the company. The announcement Tuesday morning comes six months after private equity...
SEATTLE, WA
Sportico

A.I. Highlights Startup Lands $100M to Fuel Global Growth

Automated highlights startup WSC Sports is expanding its ambitions after raising a $100M Series D round.  The Tel Aviv-founded company currently helps 200 clients around the world—including the NBA, ESPN and YouTube TV—generate game recap videos and shorter clips using software that automatically identifies exciting action. WSC’s tech was used to create 3.4 million highlights in 2021. With the new funding, WSC plans to add 150 employees this year in Israel as well as New York, Sydney and London.  ION Crossover Partners (ICP) led the round, which included participation from Intel Capital and Dan Gilbert’s Detroit Venture Partners. The Los Angeles Dodgers,...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Danish BNPL Firm ViaBill Raises $120M

Danish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm ViaBill has raised $120 million in a debt and equity round led by the U.K.’s Fasanara Capital. “We see huge demand for Buy Now Pay Later that isn’t limited to online stores,” Jan Lytje-Hansen, CEO and co-founder of ViaBill, said in a news release Tuesday (Feb. 15).
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Join Ventures Raises $10 Million In Series A Round From Marquee Investors

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Join Ventures on Tuesday announced to have secured INR 750 million in Series A round funding from leading investors such as DSG Consumer Partners, Rajiv Dadlani Group, 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts. Funds will be utilised to improve logistics and global supply chain and for technological advancements at the product level. The company had also recently announced its plans to bolster its logistic infrastructure through warehouse expansions with a vision of one million square feet by 2024 to support 120 plus new dark stores across India.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTech Galileo Powers H&R Block’s Spruce Mobile Banking

Galileo announced Tuesday (Feb. 15) that its financial technology now powers Spruce, H&R Block’s mobile banking platform. Launched last month, Spruce offers a spending account with a debit card, a connected savings account, early paycheck access and overdraft platform. “Spruce has entered the market at a time when consumers...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

The Next Wave of NFT’s Offer More Than JPEG Ownership – Meet the Utility NFT Satoshi’s Index

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers are encouraged to conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. The right-clickers have a point. The market is saturated with art projects that flood NFT exchanges every week. According to data from OpenSea, about 3 billion NFTs went on sale in December, yet only about 2.9 million wallets were buying. That means every unique wallet would need to buy 1000 NFTs to meet the total supply. The imbalance of supply and demand means that most of these art NFTs will be not only nonfungible, but worthless.
MARKETS
pocketgamer.biz

Tripledot Studios raises $116 million and receives $1.4 billion valuation

Casual mobile games developer Tripledot Studios has raised $116 million in a Series B funding round led by 20VC. The company tripled its revenue during 2021, and this financing round has given Tripledot a valuation of $1.4 billion. Ten months after the Series A round, this round also saw participation...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Krafton acquires 5minlab

Today PUBG: Battlegrounds owner, Krafton announced that it has purchased game developer 5minlab. The South Korea-based studio's shares were acquired for an earn-out payment in the amount of $20 million. Krafton said that with the purchase it intends to expand its mobile business operations. 5minlabs was founded in 2013 and...
BUSINESS
pymnts

TruKKer Secures $96M in Series B Funding Round

TruKKer, a Saudi Arabia-headquartered digital freight network, raised $96 million in a mix of debt and equity Series B financing, according to a Monday (Feb. 14) press release. The company plans to use the capital to expand in existing markets in the Middle East and Central Asia and launch new...
BOSTON, MA

