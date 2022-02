About seven months ago, Exro teamed up with Zero to develop new powertrain technologies for use in electric motorcycles. It’s quite common to hear about engine tuning for fossil fuel-powered bikes, and there are a myriad of tuning options for you to take advantage of if you want to get a little more power out of your motor. For electric bikes, options are slim for now as the industry is still in the process of learning and developing tuning solutions. As such, this is a rather big milestone for electric motorcycles, which means that you could have some overhead should you get bored of the power output someday.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO