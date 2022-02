The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been on sale in Europe for a year, hitting that market with a 58-kWh battery or a 72.6-kWh unit. By the time Hyundai delivered the first Ioniq in the U.S. in December 2021, the automaker had upgraded the large pack to 77.4 kWh, the global standard going forward. The Europeans will get that larger pack starting with the 2023 model year, the brand announced in a press release. Hyundai didn't say how much extra range the midsize crossover would get by going from 30 pack modules to 32. Currently, the rear-wheel drive Ioniq 5 Premium with the 214-horsepower e-motor provides the longest range, at 481 kilometers (299 miles) on the WLTP cycle. That's 16 kilometers per module from the 72.6-kWh unit, so it's possible the enhanced battery crosses the 500-kilometer mark.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO