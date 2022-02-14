ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rick Scott Calls for a Senate Committee Hearing on Southern Border Crisis

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQy7N_0eELqngZ00

At the end of last week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Republican colleagues wrote a letter to U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the chairman of the U.S. Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, requesting a hearing on the humanitarian and national security crisis on America’s southern border.

“During President Joe Biden‘s first year in office, more than 2 million migrants were apprehended after illegally crossing the border. Since the start of the 117th Congress, Chairman Peters has refused to hold a public hearing to address the crisis impacting Americans across the nation,” Scott’s office noted.

Republican U.S. Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mitt Romney of Utah, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Josh Hawley of Missouri also signed the letter which is below.

Dear Chairman Peters,

We write regarding the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s oversight role over the United States’ southern border. In just one year under the Biden administration, encounters of illegal aliens at the southern border soared to over 2 million. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports that they encountered 178,840 aliens in December alone. This new data reveals that CBP encountered more than two million illegal border crossers between January 2021 and December 2021. CBP encountered the highest number of migrants in recorded history during Fiscal Year 2021. As this crisis has continued to unfold, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has not held one public hearing to specifically address the national security, human trafficking, drug smuggling and humanitarian issues under the committee’s jurisdiction.

Border security and enforcement should not be a partisan issue, and this Committee has a long tradition of bipartisan action. Protecting Americans from all threats and illicit substances is a shared responsibility. Congress must perform the necessary oversight of this administration’s open border policies, which are fueling deadly criminal activity and are tragically leading to the maltreatment of migrants entering the United States by barbaric cartels that subject them to torture, sex trafficking, forced labor and other human rights atrocities.

Another avoidable tragedy from this border crisis is the increase of drug overdoses in this country. Illicit fentanyl, made in Mexico and supplied by China, is flooding through our southern border and is the primary drug responsible for more than 100,000 American deaths in 2021. During the 117th Congress, the Committee has yet to hold one hearing on the drug epidemic caused by this border crisis. Further, there have been no Member meetings to discuss this serious epidemic, which is being driven by transnational criminal cartels along our border.

As members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, we should be focused on securing our border, enforcing all immigration laws, improving screening and vetting, protecting vulnerable migrants from being abused by savage cartels and providing all necessary resources to CBP and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain and remove all who violate our laws.

As we move forward, we urge you to schedule a hearing regarding the devastating crisis on the southern border at the earliest possible opportunity.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Predicts That Supreme Court Prospect J. Michelle Childs Would Win More Than 10 Republican Votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
POLITICO

A group of conservatives says they won't allow quick passage of a government funding patch unless they get a vote to block vaccine mandates.

The Senate has already considered — and rejected — a similar proposal. What happened: A group of six conservatives are making a familiar demand: They won't allow speedy passage of a short-term government funding bill, they say, unless they get an amendment vote to block federal government vaccine requirements.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A weird evening in the Senate: One bipartisan bill hit a hurdle. One nomination advanced with weird coalitions. Another bipartisan bill passed.

Here's the latest: It was an uncharacteristically busy fly-in Monday night for the Senate. Let's catch you up on what went down. Postal reform: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) objected to making technical changes — necessary due to a clerical issue in the House — that would allow the Senate to pass the bill this week. He said he wished it went through committee first. But remember that 120 House Republicans backed it last week. "Even though this will delay the bill, we will pass it," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "We will have to just go through this elaborate process with the old-fashioned and often discredited rules of the Senate that the senator from Florida's employing."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Rick Scott
Person
James Lankford
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mitt Romney
POLITICO

If you're looking for the absolute sunniest take on Senate Democrats' prospects this fall, talk to Sherrod Brown.

Despite Biden's polls and a two-year midterm itch among voters, Brown argued that Democrats' "candidates are so much better than theirs." Here's the latest: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says there are five states where his party could pick up seats in the midterms — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio, Florida and North Carolina. "We could sweep all five," he quipped, adding that Dems would have to protect four incumbents Sens. Raphael Warnock (Ga.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Maggie Hassan (N.H.) and Catherine Cortez Mastro (Nev.).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Sen. Rick Scott delays $50B bailout of U.S. Post Office

Sen. Rick Scott has delayed speedy consideration of a bill to shore up the U.S. Postal Service. Mr. Scott, Florida Republican, said Monday that rather than ramming the legislation through, lawmakers should study the issue and come up with a proper solution to the problems plaguing the postal agency. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Judiciary senators vow not to rehash Kavanaugh during SCOTUS confirmation

Democrats and Republicans alike insist they've forgiven the other side after the fight surrounding Justice Brett Kavanaugh. But they certainly haven't forgotten. Sheldon Whitehouse and Ben Sasse agree they traded harsh words during Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation. They just don’t agree on how the spat ended.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Committee#Immigration Policy#Republican#Americans#Cbp
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott: Communist China is America’s Enemy

Last week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., delivered the keynote speech at the American First Policy Institute’s summit on Communist China, “China 2022: An Olympic-Sized Threat.”. Scott’s remarks as prepared for delivery are below. “Thank you for that introduction. I’m glad to be with you all today....
FOREIGN POLICY
WNCT

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

McConnell and other GOP senators criticize RNC for censuring Cheney and Kinzinger

Washington — Daylight has emerged this week between Senate Republicans and the Republican National Committee (RNC) after its members approved a resolution censuring GOP Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for their work on the House panel investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and declared the actions of the rioters "legitimate political discourse."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Myhighplains.com

Sen. Lankford, Republican colleagues request hearing on US southern border

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Oklahoma Senator James Lankford along with other Republicans in the U.S. Senate recently wrote a letter to Senator Gary Peters, the chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, to request a hearing on President Biden’s first year in handling the southern border, according to a news release from Lankford’s office.
CONGRESS & COURTS
95.5 FM WIFC

U.S. Senate committee to hold hearing on biofuel mandates -sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. Senate committee is expected to hold a hearing around the nation’s biofuel blending laws next week, as the Biden administration works to finalize controversial proposals around blending requirements and exemptions for oil refiners, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy