ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Corpus Christi – Nueces County Report Two COVID-19 Related Deaths

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 2 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District received notification of two COVID-19 related deaths. The patients included one male and one female with ages ranging in their 60's, and 80's. Comorbidities included hypertension, hypothyroidism, obesity, anemia, myelodysplastic syndrome and heart disease. Our condolences go out to their families and friends. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.

● Get vaccinated as soon as eligible.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

US says Russia has added troops at border despite pullback claims

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops at the border with Ukraine, characterizing claims by Moscow that it was withdrawing forces as “false.”. “We have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
CNN

Authorities are piecing together what happened to Paislee Shultis, who was found alive under a staircase. Here's what we know

(CNN) — Paislee Joann Shultis, the young girl who was reported missing two years ago, was found hidden with her mother under the staircase of a New York home. Throughout their yearslong investigation and search for the child, detectives had visited the house several times, but it wasn't until a critical tip this week that authorities were able to get a search warrant and go into the home's basement, where they discovered the missing girl.
SAUGERTIES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fat People#Nueces County Report#Comorbidities
The Associated Press

Second CNN executive exits in wake of internal Cuomo inquiry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allison Gollust, the CNN executive whose relationship with Jeff Zucker led to his resignation as the cable network’s president, is leaving after an internal inquiry found violations of news standards, parent company WarnerMedia said. Gollust’s resignation Tuesday followed the conclusion of an investigation concerning...
TV & VIDEOS
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

389
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy