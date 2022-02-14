Corpus Christi – Nueces County Report Two COVID-19 Related Deaths

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District received notification of two COVID-19 related deaths. The patients included one male and one female with ages ranging in their 60's, and 80's. Comorbidities included hypertension, hypothyroidism, obesity, anemia, myelodysplastic syndrome and heart disease. Our condolences go out to their families and friends. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.

● Get vaccinated as soon as eligible.