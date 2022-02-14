Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Opened Up About Her Rocky Beginning

When an actor begins their career, they hope to find opportunities that help them establish themselves in the industry. Linda Purl was fortunate to get that kind of chance fairly early on in her career. When Linda Purl joined the cast of Happy Days in 1974, she never could’ve imagined the show would end up being a big part of what has defined her career. When she initially joined the cast, she was playing a character named Gloria who was dating the show’s main character, Richie Cunningham. After appearing in a handful of episodes, it seemed like her time on the show was over. However, she returned to the series in 1982 – this time, as a character named Ashley Pfister who was dating Fonzie. She remained on the show until 1983. Despite never being a main character, Ashley became well-liked by fans. Since leaving the show, many fans have wondered what became of Linda over the years. Keep reading to find out what happened to Linda Purl.

