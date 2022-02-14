ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

D-A Lubricant Launches New Look for PennGrade and PennGrade1 Brands

By Engine Builder Staff
enginebuildermag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD-A Lubricant Company has announced a new look for its PennGrade Passenger Car Motor Oil and PennGrade1 High Performance Oil, a first since D-A acquired the PennGrade name and logo in 2015. The PennGrade Passenger Car Motor Oil lineup is now color coded to demonstrate the distinct levels of viscosities between...

www.enginebuildermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketgamer.biz

MiHoYo launches new international HoYoverse brand

Genshin Impact creator MiHoYo has revealed the launch of its new cross-media brand, HoYoverse. As a new worldwide virtual experience, HoYoverse is available through a number of entertainment services. Whilst keeping the name MiHoYo in China, this new HoYoverse branding is to be the company’s international name. MiHoYo has...
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts

B2B Customers Seek Digital Tools When Buying Auto Parts

Digital assets that provide visibility of delivery status, product availability and training drove double-digit comp sales growth in the professional segment for Advance Auto Parts, company executives said Tuesday (Feb. 15) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Advance Auto Parts, an automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Avant Brands Launches Its First BLK MKT Premium Concentrates And New Flavor Of Tenzo

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCQX:AVTBF) launched BLK MKT Peanut Butter Mac Live Rosin (1g) and also a new flavor for its Tenzo 510 thread cartridges, Wedding Crasher. "After months of formulation and R&D, we are proud to deliver BLK MKT's first premium concentrate to the Canadian adult-use market. The limited small-batch run was a result of Avant bringing together the best industry partners to ensure a high-quality product for consumers," stated Norton Singhavon, founder and CEO of Avant. "As a result, BLK MKT was the top selling live rosin product in Ontario during its first two weeks of launch, outselling all other competing products, solidifying Avant's market share within the concentrates category. This, alongside our Tenzo Wedding Crasher 510 thread cartridge, once again demonstrates how we continue to be innovative, while providing consumers high quality product from seed to shelf."
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Automotive Composites Market in Japan | Market Size to Grow by 187.22 Thousand Units | Growth, Trends, Major Companies, Value Chain Analysis, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Composites Market Share in Japan is expected to increase by 187.22 Thousand Units from 2021 to 2026, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The Automotive Composites Market vendors in Japan should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Passenger...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: ESW to Provide Its Clients With 100% Carbon Neutral Shipping + More News

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Feb. 15, 2022: ESW (formerly eShopWorld) announced on Tuesday that it will provide 100% carbon neutral shipping to its clients, which include Gucci, Kering, Abercrombie & Fitch, LK Bennett, J. Crew, and other leading brands. The global direct-to-consumer e-commerce company said that this new initiative will offset emissions by funding renewable energy production that supports EcoAct-verified wind farm projects. “ESW is proud to offer our retail and brand clients the ability to be at the forefront of sustainable shipping and...
ENVIRONMENT
martechseries.com

Renovi Launches New Entertainment Brand Alongside Partnership With the CAN Group

Renovi, a leading global Metaverse business, has today launched ‘Renovi Entertainment’ – a new brand supporting high-profile public figures with their NFT and metaverse strategies. Marketing Technology News: Botify Welcomes New CMO and SVP Legal to Support Global Growth Initiatives. “Their expertise and experience in this space...
BUSINESS
nerej.com

East Brown Cow launches new website featuring updated brand

Portland, ME East Brown Cow, a real estate investment, development and management company, has launched its new website. The site showcases a refreshed brand identity and an enhanced and searchable portfolio of properties in addition to highlighting the East Brown Cow team and recent company news. Previously known as East...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synthetic Oil#Motor Oil#Lubrication#Engine Oil#Vehicles#Penngrade1 Brands#D A Lubricant Company#D A Lubricant Owner
rigzone.com

Shell Launches Lubricant Service Via Wearable Tech In Middle East

Shell rolls out Lube Advisor service using wearable technology to its customers in the Middle East. Supermajor Shell has announced that the Lube Advisor, using wearable technology, was rolled out to its customers in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. This was done by the company’s subsidiary Shell Markets Middle...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
enginebuildermag.com

Race Winning Brands Welcomes Cary Redman as Vice President of Sales

Race Winning Brands (RWB) is excited to welcome seasoned industry professional, Cary Redman, to the RWB family as Vice President of Sales – Automotive. Cary is no stranger to the automotive aftermarket with over 25-years’ experience in the performance manufacturing and retail sectors working with veteran organizations such as Holley Performance, Mr. Gasket Co. and Edelbrock in sales leadership roles.
MICHIGAN STATE
martechseries.com

Animoca Brands and Brinc Launch New US$30M Guild Accelerator Program to Bolster Global Play-to-Earn Guild Ecosystem

New Guild Accelerator Program will identify, mentor and invest up to US$500,000 in each early-stage guild accepted into the program. Mentors, experts and supporters from the networks of Animoca Brands and Brinc include Brendan Wong (founder of Avocado Guild), Saruboti Sasuke (head of partnerships for YGG), Howard Xu (co-founder of the Vietnam-based guild Ancient8).
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

FreightCareers launches new-look website with added features

Welcome to FreightCareers, the redesigned website by FreightWaves that connects those seeking a job with those looking to fill one. Featured resume (new product), a highlighted spot on the FreightCareers homepage. Blogs providing tribal knowledge and useful insights. Vetted and approved jobs, eliminating the “weeds” and scams on other sites....
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Lottery.com Launches New Brand As Part Of B2B Affiliate Marketing Strategy

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, today announced LotteryLink, an important branding initiative of its global B2B affiliate marketing. The branding is part of Lottery.com’s strategy to utilize highly recognizable and descriptive names and domains to reach its global digital audience and leverage the company’s strong affiliate marketing capabilities. In addition, the company recently launched B2C customer marketing campaigns that utilize multiple media channels, including targeted digital ads and search engine optimization, to reach new users. “We are aggressively working to grow our user base while maintaining a sharp focus on capital discipline,” said Tony DiMatteo, CEO and co-founder of Lottery.com. “I believe that the combination of LotteryLink’s ability to expand our user base with limited marketing spend and our favorable customer acquisition costs in our B2C segment puts us in a position to grow profitability. Today’s announcement is an example of the consistent progress we are making on our growth initiatives. We remain focused on the continued execution of our strategic plan.”
HOBBIES
freightwaves.com

DHL Supply Chain leading the way as autonomous trucking moves from fantasy to reality

Autonomous trucks promise a wide array of perks for the industry, ranging from lower carbon emissions to easing labor shortages. Just a few short years ago, technologies were largely regarded as faraway possibilities. Now, cutting edge companies like DHL Supply Chain are bringing them to life on the roadways. “We’re...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
TECHNOLOGY
Popular Mechanics

10 Shoe Cleaners That Will Make Your Beat-Up Shoes Look Brand-New

If the idea of shining your shoes seems like a throwback to a bygone era, consider this: the right shoe cleaner can make those dusty kicks look brand-new again—and make you look more put-together, as well. To achieve the best results, you’re going to need to grab the right kind of shoe cleaner and gear, though: your leather boots will likely need a different kind of shoe cleaner than your canvas sneakers, for example. We found the best shoe cleaners on the market, making it easy to get your shoes looking like you just took them out of the box.
APPAREL
automationworld.com

Casa Sauza: Model of Digital Transformation in Tequila Production

Nearly a century and a half of operations has made Casa Sauza, owned by the multinational Beam Suntory, a pioneer brand in the production of iconic Mexican tequilas. Since beginning operations in 1873, Casa Sauza, located in Tequila, Jalisco, has used numerous distillation and preparation methods for its tequilas, ranging from manual production to fully automated processes. The company is now focusing on integrating Industry 4.0 production concepts.
BUSINESS
Maryland Reporter

How To Lubricate Garage Door

Is your garage door squeaking when it moves? Most likely, it’s because of constant use and old age. Other times, it might probably need proper lubrication to the garage door parts. Applying grease to garage doors is undoubtedly the easiest thing to remove the noise. Rather than calling a...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy