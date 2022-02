Every Oklahoma municipality must accept or decline the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (LFRF) allotment for NEU's by Friday, February 18, 2022. Each municipality in Oklahoma has been allotted ARPA NEU funds based on population. If a municipality does not complete the portal to accept their funds by NEXT FRIDAY, February 18, 2022, their funds will be automatically declined. Attached below is a list of the municipalities that have not completed the portal to accept or decline their ARPA NEU funds. Any help you could provide by informing the municipalities in your area on this attached list about the ARPA NEU portal closing and the broader permissible uses under the final rule would be greatly appreciated.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO