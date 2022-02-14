ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

Youngsville Businessman, City Councilman Dies

By Ian Auzenne
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Youngsville is mourning the death of a pillar of the community. Gary P. Williams died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. He was 57 years old. Mayor Ken Ritter shared the...

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Tsunami Sushi Set to Open Up Brand New Louisiana Location in 2022

Reports say that a popular Louisiana sushi-spot is expanding in the Baton Rouge area. Tsunami Sushi has plans to open a second location in the state's capitol in 2022. Tsunami Sushi is most certainly a popular restaurant across Louisiana. With locations in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans, this sushi-spot has been a favorite across the state for quite some time now.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Business Icon and Philanthropist Doug Ashy, Sr. Passes Away at Age 91

A local businessman with a heart for helping others passed away peacefully on Valentine's Day. One of the most prominent businessmen in Lafayette over the past 60 years, Doug Ashy, Sr. led an exemplary life. He was born in Ville Platte in 1930 and moved to Lafayette at the age of 2, according to his obituary. After graduating from Lafayette High School, Doug earned his Associate Degree from Spencer's Business College, married his wife, Claire, of 70 years, and went to work in the building materials industry.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngsville, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Government
City
Youngsville, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
KPEL 96.5

Here is a List of the Most Popular Names of Louisiana Dudes Born in the ’80s

If you're a guy who was born in Louisiana in the 1980s, there's a really good chance your name is on this list. Our friends at KLFY published a list of names (via Stacker) that may sound familiar—especially if you were an '80s baby and a child of the '90s. I fall into the aforementioned category and this list reads more like a nostalgic roll call of my homeroom class than a list of compiled data from the Social Security Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana to Face Severe Weather Threat on Thursday

Believe it or not, what we call "winter" in Louisiana is about over. Now, sure there will be a couple of more days where the temperatures will be chilly and made to feel even colder by a gusty breeze but for the most part, we are done with the threat of frozen plants, pipes, pets, and anything else that can freeze.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Division E City Council
KPEL 96.5

These Are the Most Romantic Restaurants in Lafayette

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, lots of couples in Lafayette will be spending a romantic evening out which will probably include a wonderful meal. Wine, steak, pasta, a wonderful dessert, atmosphere, it all has to be perfect. Lafayette has tons of restaurants with excellent food, but the perfect...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Mardi Gras Barricade Schedule for Lafayette 2022

Lafayette Consolidated Government has released the Mardi Gras barricade schedule for 2022. According to KATC, LGC "will begin going up Thursday, February 17 beginning at 8:00 a.m." Obviously, this will create some traffic issues as LGC's trucks travel the Lafayette parade route unloading the barricades, so motorists are advised to...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Great Hiking Trails in Louisiana: Here Is a List

As we await the arrival of warmer weather in Acadiana, our minds turn to spending more time outdoors. A walk around the neighborhood is nice, but if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of Lafayette and get a little more into nature, where do you go?
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
KPEL 96.5

One Man & Juvenile Female Shot in St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says that two people were shot last evening in the Opelousas area. Both victims were shot in the face. A 24-year-old man was taken to a Lafayette hospital after being shot in the face. The female was also shot in the face. She had to be airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy