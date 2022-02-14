Youngsville Businessman, City Councilman Dies
The City of Youngsville is mourning the death of a pillar of the community. Gary P. Williams died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. He was 57 years old. Mayor Ken Ritter shared the...
