ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A new atlas of cells that carry blood to the brain

By Anne Trafton, MIT News Office
mit.edu
 2 days ago

While neurons and glial cells are by far the most numerous cells in the brain, many other types of cells play important roles. Among those are cerebrovascular cells, which form the blood vessels that deliver oxygen and other nutrients to the brain. Those cells, which comprise only 0.3 percent...

news.mit.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Neuroscience News

High Blood Pressure in Younger Adults Linked to Midlife Brain Changes

Summary: Young people who experience high blood pressure may have an increased risk of brain changes during mid-life that are associated with later cognitive decline. High blood pressure among younger adults, ages 20-40 years, appears to be linked to brain changes in midlife (average age 55) that may increase risk for later cognitive decline, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2022, a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health to be held in person in New Orleans and virtually, Feb. 8-11, 2022.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ucsf.edu

Immune Cells Leave Fingerprints on Tumors Metastasized to the Brain Offering Clues to Future Therapies

Using data from over 100,000 malignant and non-malignant cells from 15 human brain metastases, UCSF researchers have revealed two functional archetypes of metastatic cells across 7 different types of brain tumors, each containing both immune and non-immune cell types. Their findings, published the February 17 issue of CELL, provide a potential roadmap for metastatic tumor formation that could be used to design therapies to improve the treatment of metastasized patients.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Blood Cells#Blood Test#Brain Surgery#Computer Science And#Csail#Harvard#Nature#Na Sun
Phys.org

Sars-CoV-2 spike protein activates human endogenous retroviruses in blood cells

Transposable elements, or jumping genes, are now known to be responsible for many human diseases. Keeping them repressed by methylation, RNA binding, or the attentions of the innate immune system is a full-time jump for cells. Last week, we reviewed the activation of one particular kind of transposable element, the...
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

A mathematical model may help explain how blood circulates in the brain

Research carried out by the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) may help us better understand oscillations in blood flow that occur in the cerebrovascular network, thanks to a theoretical model that allows the flow and accumulation of fluid (in this case, blood) to be taken into account. Flow networks...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Trick for Old Drug: Protecting Against COVID-19 Lung Damage and Blood Clots

An FDA-approved drug that has been in clinical use for more than 70 years may protect against lung injury and the risk of blood clots in severe COVID-19 and other disorders that cause immune-mediated damage to the lungs, according to a preclinical study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.
CANCER
Wyoming News

Brain Changes Appear by Middle Age After Years of High Blood Pressure

FRIDAY, Feb. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Middle-aged folks who had high blood pressure since they were young adults show brain changes that may increase their risk of future mental decline, a new study says. Previous research has found that high blood pressure affects the structure and function of the brain’s blood vessels, resulting in damage to regions of the brain that are critical for thinking and memory skills. "There...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
bioworld.com

Catalog of protein isoforms in blood cells can predict organ rejection

Researchers have discovered a blood signature of protein isoforms that could potentially predict which patients may reject a new organ transplant, helping inform therapeutic decisions. The findings of this study are reported online in the January 27th edition of Science. The human genome has at least 20,000 individual genes, and...
SCIENCE
mit.edu

“Traveling” nature of brain waves may help working memory work

After more than a century of study, the significance of brain waves — the coordinated, rhythmic electrical activity of groups of brain cells — is still not fully known. An especially underappreciated aspect of the phenomenon is that waves spatially propagate, or “travel,” through brain regions over time. A new study by researchers at The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at MIT measured how waves travel in the brain’s prefrontal cortex during working memory to investigate the functional advantages that this apparent motion may produce.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Scientists Find Gut-Brain Mechanism Linking Diabetes and High Blood Pressure

New research has provided an insight into why many people with hypertension also have type 2 diabetes. An international team of scientists found that glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) is linked to glucose homeostasis as well as hypertension. The research team, led by Bristol Medical School and the University of Auckland, say...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Bozeman doctor leading research into effects of space travel on blood cells

Dr. Hansjorg Schwertz began his fascination with space travel as a child after reading a book written by Wernher Von Braun, an ex-Nazi rocket scientist who helped propel the U.S. into space travel and launch Apollo 11. A doctor at Billings Clinic Bozeman, Schwertz has found a way to marry...
BOZEMAN, MT
mit.edu

Size matters in particle treatments of traumatic injuries

Traumatic injuries are the leading cause of death in the U.S. among people 45 and under, and such injuries account for more than 3 million deaths per year worldwide. To reduce the death toll of such injuries, many researchers are working on injectable nanoparticles that can home in on the site of an internal injury and attract cells that help to stop the bleeding until the patient can reach a hospital for further treatment.
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Single-cell dissection of the human brain vasculature

Despite the importance of the cerebrovasculature in maintaining normal brain physiology and in understanding neurodegeneration and CNS drug delivery1, human cerebrovascular cells remain poorly characterized due to their sparsity and dispersion. Here, we perform the first single-cell characterization of the human cerebrovasculature using both ex vivo fresh tissue experimental enrichment and post mortem in silico sorting of human cortical tissue samples. We capture 16,681 cerebrovascular nuclei across 11 subtypes, including endothelial cells, mural cells, and three distinct subtypes of perivascular fibroblasts along the vasculature. We uncover human-specific expression patterns along the arteriovenous axis and determine previously uncharacterized cell type-specific markers. We use our newly discovered human-specific signatures to study changes in 3,945 cerebrovascular cells of Huntington's disease patients, which reveal an activation of innate immune signaling in vascular and glial cell types and the concomitant reduction to proteins critical for maintenance of blood-brain barrier integrity. Finally, our study provides a comprehensive resource molecular atlas of the human cerebrovasculature to guide future biological and therapeutic studies.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Transient Blood Pressure Spikes Coupled to Learning in Brain

Summary: Minor rises in blood pressure due to short-term stressors are linked to a brain area associated with consciousness and motor learning. Minor everyday rises in blood pressure due to short-term stressors can be linked to a brain area that controls conscious and learned motor skills. This discovery, presented by University of Gothenburg researchers, paves the way for a chance to influence the rises in blood pressure and, in the long run, prevent hypertension.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy