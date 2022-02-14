Pillow Talk - Nottingham's Biggest Valentines Party

Tip your top hat to this smartly suited stay in one of London’s swankiest ‘hoods, trimmed with smart shops and envelope-pushing art galleries. Mayfair is the epitome of luxury: just consult your Monopoly board. Situated where Hyde Park ends and Soho begins, it attracts the world’s rich and famous with its gorgeous Georgian architecture and high-end shopping along suit-bearing Savile Row. But it wasn’t always so: Renaissance-era “May Fair” was allegedly so raucous, it was deemed a public nuisance. And today, in a neighbourhood that’s also home to old-school hotels such as Claridge’s and the Ritz, the 21st-century opening of the Beaumont is shaking up the scene once again.

