Hawley endorsing Congresswoman Hartzler in 2022 Senate race

WASHINGTON – Senator Mike Braun and Senator Richard Burr, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, are leading an amicus brief to the National Labor Relations Board regarding The Atlanta Opera, Inc. 371 NLRB No. 45 (2021), which may upend the established precedent for classifying workers as independent contractors under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). They are joined by Senators John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis, James Lankford, Ted Cruz, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Jerry Moran, Rand Paul, Bill Hagerty, Roger Marshall, and Tim Scott.
