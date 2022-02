The singer wrapped his arms around the young actress at Hollywood hotspot Tower Bar, where John has been known to romance his A-list dates in the past. New couple alert? Fans must certainly be trying to wrap their heads around the news of John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka being out together in Los Angeles on Thursday (February 10). The “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer, 44, was spotted grabbing a drink with the 22-year-old Mad Men alum at the Hollywood hotspot Tower Bar on the famed Sunset Strip. The pair seemed to be enjoying themselves immensely, as John even wrapped his arms around Keirnan for a big hug at one moment.

