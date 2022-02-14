ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Structure of human glycosylphosphatidylinositol transamidase

By Hongwei Zhang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI) molecules are complex glycophospholipids and serve as membrane anchors for tethering many proteins to the cell surface. Attaching GPI to the protein in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) is catalyzed by the transmembrane GPI transamidase (GPIT) complex, which is essential for maturation...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Cryo-EM structures of human bradykinin receptor-G proteins complexes

The type 2 bradykinin receptor (B2R) is a G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) in the cardiovascular system, and the dysfunction of B2R leads to inflammation, hereditary angioedema, and pain. Bradykinin and kallidin are both endogenous peptide agonists of B2R, acting as vasodilators to protect the cardiovascular system. Here we determine two cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) structures of human B2R-Gq in complex with bradykinin and kallidin at 3.0"‰Ã… and 2.9"‰Ã… resolution, respectively. The ligand-binding pocket accommodates S-shaped peptides, with aspartic acids and glutamates as an anion trap. The phenylalanines at the tail of the peptides induce significant conformational changes in the toggle switch W2836.48, the conserved PIF, DRY, and NPxxY motifs, for the B2R activation. This further induces the extensive interactions of the intracellular loops ICL2/3 and helix 8 with Gq proteins. Our structures elucidate the molecular mechanisms for the ligand binding, receptor activation, and Gq proteins coupling of B2R.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thermal photonics boosts radiative cooling

Thermal radiation is commonplace in our everyday life, exemplified by natural sunlight and infrared thermometers. When an object emits thermal radiation, a radiative cooling process carrying away energy from the object occurs spontaneously. Hence, the control of thermal radiation or radiative cooling is beneficial not only to the development of practical cooling techniques, but also to the exploitation of renewable energy resources. An emerging field of thermal photonics provides exciting opportunities for manipulating the radiative process artificially. In this review article, Shanhui Fan from Stanford University and Wei Li from Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences have discussed fundamental concepts involved in radiative cooling and summarized principles for tailoring thermal radiation with photonic structures. The story starts with the demand of daytime radiative cooling and introduces photonic concepts and recent advances in this area. Inspired by the daytime radiative cooling, more scenarios such as solar cell cooling, thermal management of outdoor colored objects and cooling textiles have been proposed. Thermodynamics in radiative cooling is finally discussed for harvesting outgoing thermal radiation. We anticipate these fruitful discussions can help readers walk into thermal photonics and motivate researchers to find novel applications of radiative cooling.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Structure of central inflammation switch elucidated

Researchers at the Universities of Bonn and Regensburg have elucidated the structure of a central cellular inflammatory switch. Their work shows which site of the giant protein called NLRP3 inhibitors can bind to. This opens the way to develop new pharmaceuticals that could target inflammatory diseases such as gout, type 2 diabetes or even Alzheimer's disease. The results are published in the journal Nature.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers identify SARS-CoV-2 variants with potential to escape cellular immune response

A number of existing strains of SARS-CoV-2, as well as other future variants that could arise, have the potential to escape the immune system's cytotoxic T cell response in some portion of the population. That's the conclusion of a new modeling study publishing February 10th in PLOS Computational Biology by Antonio Martín-Galiano of the Carlos III Health Institute, Spain, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Global distribution of a chlorophyll f cyanobacterial marker

Erratum to: ISME J. 2020:14:2275"“87 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-020-0670-y, published online 26 May 2020. Following the publication of this article, the authors noted errors regarding the sequences and lengths of the primers f_apcE2t* and f_apcE2M* listed in TableÂ 1 and Table S2. In addition, the colors of the highlighted bases were missing in TableÂ 1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metabolic determination of cell fate through selective inheritance of mitochondria

Metabolic characteristics of adult stem cells are distinct from their differentiated progeny, and cellular metabolism is emerging as a potential driver of cell fate conversions1,2,3,4. How these metabolic features are established remains unclear. Here we identified inherited metabolism imposed by functionally distinct mitochondrial age-classes as a fate determinant in asymmetric division of epithelial stem-like cells. While chronologically old mitochondria support oxidative respiration, the electron transport chain of new organelles is proteomically immature and they respire less. After cell division, selectively segregated mitochondrial age-classes elicit a metabolic bias in progeny cells, with oxidative energy metabolism promoting differentiation in cells that inherit old mitochondria. Cells that inherit newly synthesized mitochondria with low levels of Rieske iron"“sulfur polypeptide"‰1 have a higher pentose phosphate pathway activity, which promotes de"‰novo purine biosynthesis and redox balance, and is required to maintain stemness during early fate determination after division. Our results demonstrate that fate decisions are susceptible to intrinsic metabolic bias imposed by selectively inherited mitochondria.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Retinoic acid signaling is critical during the totipotency window in early mammalian development

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Correction to: Nature Structural & Molecular Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41594-021-00590-w, published online 27 May 2021. In the version of this article initially published, the surname of author Mayra L. Ruiz Tejada Segura was misspelled as Ruiz Tejeda Segura. The error has been corrected in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structures of highly flexible intracellular domain of human Î±7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor

The intracellular domain (ICD) of Cys-loop receptors mediates diverse functions. To date, no structure of a full-length ICD is available due to challenges stemming from its dynamic nature. Here, combining nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and electron spin resonance experiments with Rosetta computations, we determine full-length ICD structures of the human Î±7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor in a resting state. We show that ~57% of the ICD residues are in highly flexible regions, primarily in a large loop (loop L) with the most mobile segment spanning ~50"‰Ã… from the central channel axis. Loop L is anchored onto the MA helix and virtually forms two smaller loops, thereby increasing its stability. Previously known motifs for cytoplasmic binding, regulation, and signaling are found in both the helices and disordered flexible regions, supporting the essential role of the ICD conformational plasticity in orchestrating a broad range of biological processes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Synthesis of chiral sulfinate esters by asymmetric condensation

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Achiral sulfur functional groups such as sulfonamide, sulfone, thiols...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Type VI secretion system mutations reduced competitive fitness of classical Vibrio cholerae biotype

The original version of this Article contained errors in Fig. 4A, in which the country of isolation for the following Vibrio cholerae strains was incorrectly reported as Bangladesh: A46, A51, A111, A57, A61, A49, A103 and A279. The correct origins of the strains are, respectively: unknown, Egypt, unknown, India, India, unknown, unknown and Sweden. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Automated procedure to assess pup retrieval in laboratory mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05641-w, published online 31 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Discussion, where. "However, to date, neither DLC or other available software could be used to track a dam and her pup simultaneously, and track multiple body parts on each...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Updated lunar cratering chronology model with the radiometric age of Chang'e-5 samples

Lunar chronology models are built by associating the radiometric ages of samples returned by the Apollo and Luna missions measured in the laboratory with compiled crater distributions of those sites. Such models have not only been widely used to determine the absolute ages of various regions on the Moon1,2,3,4,5,6, but have also been generalized to date the surfaces of the rocky bodies of the inner Solar System7,8,9,10,11,12. However, there is a gap in lunar samples ages between 3.0"‰Gyr ago and 1.0"‰Gyr ago13, which occupies almost half of the history of the Moon. Chang'e-5, the first lunar sample return mission since the Luna 24 lander in 1976, brought back basalt material from a young mare area that has been dated to the centre of this gap at 2.030"‰Â±"‰0.004"‰Gyr old14. Using this radiometric age, we updated the most widely used chronology models, focusing in particular on the Neukum model13. We found that the updated model is consistent with a combination of an exponential decrease and a linear rate. The updated chronology gives older ages with respect to the Neukum model for most of the lunar history, with a maximum difference of 0.24"‰Gyr at 2.55"‰Gyr ago. Differences from other models are of comparable magnitude or greater. These results have important implications for the chronology and impact history of the inner Solar System.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Association between long noncoding RNA rs944289 and rs7990916 polymorphisms and the risk of colorectal cancer in a Chinese population

Long non-coding RNAs (LncRNAs) play vital roles in the tumorigenesis of many cancers. Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) of the lncRNA also play vital roles in tumorigenesis. We explored lncRNA rs944289 and rs7990916 polymorphisms and analyzed the relationship between these lncRNA polymorphisms with the colorectal cancer (CRC) risk in a Chinese population. We recruited 1003 CRC patients from the Affiliated People's Hospital of Jiangsu University and the Fujian Medical University Union Hospital from October 2014 to August 2017. Genomic DNA was extracted using a DNA Kit from lymphocytes of peripheral blood and the genotyping was performed with a SNPscan method. We found that the rs944289 TT homozygote was associated with the decreased CRC risk in the overall population. LncRNA rs944289 TT decreased the CRC risk in the subgroup of female, male, age"‰â‰¥"‰61, without alcohol intake, smoking and BMI"‰â‰¥"‰24 by logistic regression. The subgroup analysis revealed that lncRNA rs7990916 was not associated with CRC risk except for age"‰<"‰61. Logistic regression analysis revealed that lncRNA rs944289 TT homozygote was associated with the increased risk of rectum cancer (TT vs. CC"‰+"‰CT: adjusted OR"‰="‰1.29, 95% CI 1.10"“1.66, P"‰="‰0.041) or colon cancer. In summary, we proved that lncRNA rs944289 might be significantly related to the decreased CRC risk in the Chinese Han populations and lncRNA rs7990916 was not associated with the CRC risk except for patients of age"‰<"‰61. In the future, studies with larger samples should be conducted to validate our results.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Downstream high-speed plasma jet generation as a direct consequence of shock reformation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28110-4, published online 1 February 2022. In this article the affiliation Space Research Institute, Austrian Academy of Sciences, Graz, Austria for Author Ferdinand Plaschke was missing. Author name Savvas Raptis was incorrectly written as Savvas Rapitis. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Genomic prediction for hastening and improving efficiency of forward selection in conifer polycross mating designs: an example from white spruce

Due to a processing error, the column headers of table 3 are displaced. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Patrick R. N. Lenz, Simon Nadeau. Natural Resources Canada, Canadian Wood Fibre Centre, 1055 rue Du PEPS, P.O. Box 10380, QuÃ©bec, QC, G1V 4C7, Canada.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Enhanced oxygen reduction with single-atomic-site iron catalysts for a zinc-air battery and hydrogen-air fuel cell

In this article the wrong figure appeared as Supplementary FigureÂ 47; the figure should have appeared as shown below. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Yuanjun Chen, Shufang Ji, Shu Zhao. Department of Chemistry, Tsinghua University, 100084, Beijing, China. Yuanjun Chen,Â Shufang Ji,Â Wenxing Chen,Â...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Reply to: "Topological and trivial domain wall states in engineered atomic chains"

Replying to: Seung-Gyo Jeong and Tae-Hwan Kim npj Quantum Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s41535-022-00424-y (2022) Topological modes in one- and two-dimensional systems have been proposed for numerous applications utilizing their exotic electronic responses. Su-Schrieffer-Heeger (SSH) model"“one-dimensional (1D) dimer chain"“is one of the simplest models exhibiting topological states. While the edge modes in the SSH model are exactly at the mid-gap energy, other paradigmatic 1D models such as trimer and coupled dimer chains have non-zero energy boundary states. In our original paper1, we realized atomically controlled trimer and coupled dimer chains using chlorine vacancies in the c(2"‰Ã—"‰2) adsorption layer on Cu(100)2. This built on earlier work on atomically controlled dimer chains3, where the desired structures are fabricated using atom manipulation by low-temperature scanning tunneling microscopy (STM).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Graphene-based metasurface solar absorber design with absorption prediction using machine learning

Solar absorber is required to absorb most of the energy of the solar spectral irradiance. We propose a graphene-based solar absorber design with two different metasurfaces to improve this absorption and increase the efficiency of the solar absorber. The metasurfaces are selected based on their symmetrical/asymmetrical nature (O-shape and L-shape). The O-shape metasurface design is showing better performance over the L-shape metasurface design. The absorption performance is also compared with AM 1.5 solar spectral irradiance to show the effectiveness of the solar absorber. The absorption values are also enhanced by varying the parameters like resonator thickness and substrate thickness. The proposed solar absorber design gives maximum absorption in the ultraviolet and visible range. Furthermore, the design is also showing a high and similar absorption rate over a wide angle of incidence. The absorption of O-shape metasurface design is also predicted using machine learning. 1D-Convolutional Neural Network Regression is used to develop a Machine Learning model to determine absorption values of intermediate wavelength for assorted values of angle of incidence, resonator thickness, and substrate thickness. The results of experiments reveal that absorption values may be predicted with a high degree of accuracy. The proposed absorber with its high absorbing capacity can be applied for green energy applications.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Origins of virus responsible for Covid-19 traced to horseshoe bats

The origins of the virus responsible for Covid-19 have been “unambiguously” traced to horseshoe bats, according to a new study.However, scientists said that “dramatically more wildlife sampling” is needed to pinpoint the creature that ultimately passed the virus to humans and warned that there is “undoubtedly” a virus highly related to SARS-CoV-2 still present somewhere in the wild.The study, led by the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, looked at the evolutionary history of bat coronaviruses related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19.It also looked at the phenomenon of virus recombination – when a host bat is infected...
WILDLIFE

