Throughout its history the US economy has benefited from a competitive advantage of attracting immigrants from around the world. With the US population growth rate at all-time low, open jobs at an all-time high, and Baby Boomers aging into retirement, unprecedented workforce shortages are undoubtedly contributing to the increasing costs of goods and services. The US needs more workers to support its aging population demographic and to alleviate the highest inflation we’ve experienced in 40 years.

IMMIGRATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO