2/4/22 - Demolition has once again been stayed for Parking Garage #3 in downtown Santa Monica. Following the dismissal on a technicality of a lawsuit brought by the Santa Monica Bayside Owners Association against the demolition, the City of Santa Monica hastily scheduled demolition of the structure for February 14, ten days from now. The city reportedly did not give proper notification to the Air Quality Management Board of the demolition, nor did they have a separate Environmental Impact Report for the demolition, as required. Nevertheless, city officials issued a press release that a fence would go around the site on February 10 and demolition, a six-month process, would commence on February 14.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO