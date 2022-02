The independent testing laboratory Smithers began testing cannabis on Monday, after being approved to do so by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission. Smithers received its final cannabis testing license and has passed its final inspections, the company said in a press release. The lab is now allowed to test medical and adult-use cannabis products for licensed cultivators and manufacturers in the state. The lab has operated at its Main Street location for years, and is just now beginning to test cannabis products.

