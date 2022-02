Syracuse University Vice Chancellor and Provost Gretchen Ritter today announced the members of the Faculty Center Task Force. At the beginning of the 2022 spring semester, the Syracuse University Office of Admissions relocated from the first floor of Crouse Hinds Hall to 401 University Place, the Goldstein Alumni and Faculty Center. This move provides a location for a Welcome Center that is close to a campus gateway, warm and hospitable for guests and more convenient for visitors. In January, Provost Ritter and Vice President Pete Sala announced availability of the Faculty Commons in Bird Library and the availability of temporary alternative dining options for faculty while the Faculty Center Task Force begins its work.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO