Closure of US embassy in Ukraine was 'absolutely necessary'

By CNN
 1 day ago
State Department spokesperson Ned Price says the move to close the US...

Fox News

Russia, Ukraine conflict cannot have America sitting on the sidelines

America can’t sit this one out. Backed up by China, Putin has yanked fresh U.S. military forces into Europe. As months go by, the U.S. will be stretched thin covering NATO’s eastern flank plus the Pacific where China looms. Add in seven percent annual inflation, and it’s a huge cost in the defense budget.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#Ukraine#Russia#State Department
New York Post

Russia says it pulls some troops back from Ukraine border; Kiev, NATO not convinced

Russia said Tuesday it is moving some of its forces away from Ukraine’s border and slammed reports of an imminent invasion as “ostentatious hysteria” — but the West reacted skeptically to the announcement, questioning the Kremlin’s credibility and pointing to the presence of a massive military force still arrayed near the former Soviet state.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Europe closest to war for 70 years, minister warns, as German chancellor flies to Kiev

Europe is closer to war on the continent than it has been for 70 years, a UK minister has said.James Heappey, UK armed forces minister, said Russia had in place the logistical means for an invasion of Ukraine that went beyond diplomatic showmanship.He told the BBC that Moscow had prepared the “unglamorous stuff” to support an attack – such as fuel and medical supplies – that would not be needed if the build-up on the Ukrainian border were only about “winning leverage in diplomacy”.International efforts to de-escalate the situation have gathered pace after warnings from the US that an...
POLITICS
The Independent

How do Russia and Ukraine’s militaries compare?

It will come as no surprise to most that Russia has a larger military than Ukraine, but the extent to which the smaller nation is outnumbered may not be so obvious.In a new infographic, created for The Independent by statistics agency Statista, the force of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s ground, air and naval forces compared with that of his Ukrainian counterpart is plain to see. Mr Putin, for instance, boasts 850,000 active personnel – Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, trails on 200,000. In the air, Russia has more than 4,000 combined aircrafts, while Ukraine has less than 320. And on...
MILITARY
The Week

Russia 'will not capture' any of Ukraine's cities, Ukrainian defense minister says

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Saturday he believes the country's military is capable of fending off a Russian invasion, CNN reported. "Everyone who has looked into the eyes of our soldiers at least once is sure that there will be no repeat of 2014. The aggressor will not capture either Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, or any other city," Reznikov said in a statement, adding that the "armed forces of Ukraine are absolutely ready to fight back and will not give up Ukrainian lands."
POLITICS
BBC

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Whiff of Munich in the air, says Ben Wallace

Russia is "highly likely" to invade Ukraine despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, the defence secretary says. Ben Wallace said there was a "whiff of Munich in the air" - a reference to diplomacy that failed to prevent World War Two. Minister Brandon Lewis said Mr Wallace was expressing concern that "Russia...
POLITICS
