Closure of US embassy in Ukraine was 'absolutely necessary'

It will come as no surprise to most that Russia has a larger military than Ukraine, but the extent to which the smaller nation is outnumbered may not be so obvious.In a new infographic, created for The Independent by statistics agency Statista, the force of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s ground, air and naval forces compared with that of his Ukrainian counterpart is plain to see. Mr Putin, for instance, boasts 850,000 active personnel – Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, trails on 200,000. In the air, Russia has more than 4,000 combined aircrafts, while Ukraine has less than 320. And on...
