Closure of US embassy in Ukraine was 'absolutely necessary'

Europe is closer to war on the continent than it has been for 70 years, a UK minister has said.James Heappey, UK armed forces minister, said Russia had in place the logistical means for an invasion of Ukraine that went beyond diplomatic showmanship.He told the BBC that Moscow had prepared the “unglamorous stuff” to support an attack – such as fuel and medical supplies – that would not be needed if the build-up on the Ukrainian border were only about “winning leverage in diplomacy”.International efforts to de-escalate the situation have gathered pace after warnings from the US that an...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO