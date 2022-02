This short essay is dedicated to the memory of Black Freedom movement veteran elders Curtis Hayes Muhammad, of Mississippi, and Lafayette’s own Fred Prejean, who both died recently. I want to uplift their names as we think about what it means to be in community and how Black elders play a distinct role in extending ancestral care to Black youth and freedom dreams. Intergenerational exchange and relationship building continues to thrive in the villages where we find and recreate notions of Black family that sustain us for our earthly journey and beyond. May we honor the fullness of the lives of both of these Black men who dedicated so much to Black futures.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO