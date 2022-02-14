ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Backcountry Skier Rescued After Getting Trapped on Mountain

By Samantha Whidden
 1 day ago
A backcountry skier has been rescued by crews after reportedly getting trapped on Ben Lomond Mountain in Utah over the weekend. In a Facebook post, officials from the Website County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue in Utah confirm that the adult male skier was hiking the mountain on Friday night in...

ABC4

Teen skier dies at Alta Ski Resort after collision

ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – A teen skier has died after an accident at Alta Ski Area. The Alta Marshal’s Office says the victim is a 14-year-old male. Alta Ski Patrol was alerted to the incident around 9:53 a.m. on Sunday. The fatal collision happened in the Sugarloaf area at the Alta Ski Resort. When rescue […]
ACCIDENTS
Island Packet Online

Mom searches for son after avalanche sweeps him 300 feet on Colorado mountain

A mother rushed to help her son after he triggered an avalanche and was carried hundreds of feet, Colorado rescuers said. The mother and son put on skis and trekked up a mountain pass Sunday, Feb. 13, the Summit County Rescue Group said. They went up Loveland Pass to retrieve rappel gear they left behind the day before on a chute called the “Butt Crack.”
ACCIDENTS
California couple rescued after trapped inside snow-covered cabin for two

CALIFORNIA STATE
Portland Mountain Rescue warns of dangerous conditions above Mt. Hood tree line after four rescues in one week

MT. HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) -- Search and rescue crews are warning of dangerous conditions on parts of Mt. Hood after four people had to be rescued from the mountain last week. Mark Morford, Rescue Leader with Portland Mountain Rescue, said winter climbing has become more common, especially with the pandemic. Morford said there's also been an increase in the number of backcountry skiers and backcountry snowboarders on Hood this winter.
PORTLAND, OR
100 Skiers Stranded 2 Hours Rescued From Broken Chairlift on NY Mountain

Imagine being trapped on a broken chairlift for hours. It happened at one New York Mountain when the temperatures were near the single digits. The ski lift at Song Mountain in Tully, New York malfunctioned on Sunday, February 6, leaving 100 skiers stranded for two hours, not 200 as initially reported. All were stuck in chilly weather. Temps were in the mid-20s but the nearly 30 MPH winds made it feel closer to single digits. Several skiers reported suffering frostbite in the cold weather.
TULLY, NY
The Independent

Skier dies after falling at Death Canyon in Grand Teton National Park

A skier has died after falling from a narrow path in Death Canyon, in Grand Teton National Park. The National Park Service said a climber called authorities after seeing the 27-year-old man fall in the Apocalypse Couloir, a steep and narrow gorge, on Sunday. The climber said the man appeared to be unresponsive. Teton County Search and Rescue later discovered that Radcliff Spencer, from Wyoming, had fallen off a slim path while skiing in the southern part of the park. “Resuscitation efforts were attempted but proved unsuccessful due to the nature of injuries sustained,” the park service said in a statement.Mr Spencer’s body was airlifted away and four other people in his group were taken out of the area in a helicopter. “While the snowpack remains generally stable, hazards still exist and may carry high consequence in technical terrain,” the National Park Service said. Read More Brittany George: Australian aerial skier found deadGrand Teton joins Yellowstone in breaking tourism recordsMan falls off bike on level crossing as high-speed train thunders past
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

Cross-Country Skier Rescued After Falling Through Ice On Mississippi River

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — A cross-country skier is very lucky someone heard his screams for help Monday afternoon. He was on the Mississippi River when he fell through the ice. Luckily, someone heard him yelling and called 911. The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department came with special equipment. A firefighter wearing an ice rescue suit went into the river to help pull him out while other firefighters pulled the rescue line. (credit: Inver Grove Heights Fire Department) They got the man off the ice in an inflatable raft. He was able to walk before being transported to a hospital.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
New York Post

Hiker falls to death taking selfie in Arizona’s Superstition Mountains

A 21-year-old hiker has died after he slipped and fell while taking a selfie from a peak in Arizona’s Superstition Mountains, authorities said. Richard Jacobson’s body was found Monday morning almost 700 feet below where he and a companion had been camping on the Flatiron Peak at Lost Dutchman State Park east of Phoenix, CBS News reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
