A Battle is Brewing in the Connected Services Market for Fleets

Readers Sound Off on Latest State of the Fleet Industry Videos. I just watched the 76th State of the Fleet Industry video and was very impressed how Mike Antich delivered a macro view of the high uncertainty and unpredictability we will face in 2022. Not only did Mike touch on COVID and the impact to the automotive industry, he provided us a new acronym for our fleet vocabulary—VUCA—which stands for Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity. Mike indicated that all these factors are at play in today’s market, which I totally agree and hope will fade away soon or sometime in 2023. This macro view is what I need to hear so I can accept and pivot my thinking going forward. Thanks for telling me what I need to hear instead of what I want to hear.

