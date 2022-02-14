ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Battle is Brewing in the Connected Services Market for Fleets

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 80th episode of State of the Fleet Industry, produced by Automotive Fleet, offers an updated look at the state of the fleet market as presented by AF digital Editor Chris Brown. In this episode, Chris will analyze how automakers have reentered the market...

Kamanns to Address Supplier Portfolio Management at Global Fleet Conference

Jonathan Kamanns (associate director of Fleet & Driver Safety / HR Total Reward, Boehringer-Ingelheim USA Corp) will be presenting at the 2022 Global Fleet Management Conference (GFC), scheduled June 7-9 in Hollywood, Florida, in the greater Miami area. His session, “Supplier Portfolio Management to Optimize the Fleet Process,” will cover supplier portfolio management and the opportunities it offers amid current supply chain challenges.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Press

EV Connect Expands EV Charging-as-a-Service Program

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With $7.5 billion allocated for a national network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, EV charging in the US is primed for rapid growth. Focused on providing seamless and accessible EV charging, EV Connect today announced the expansion of its EV Charging-as-a-Service (EVCaaS) program. Backed by investor Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui), the program creates a one-stop shop for worry-free EV charging by combining hardware, software, and service offerings with flexible payments to EV Connect customers. Customers can leverage the EVCaaS program to add EV charging with low risk, flexible options, and small monthly expenditures while enjoying the interoperability, reliability, and support for which EV Connect is known.
SOFTWARE
Why instant payment accuracy can help your dealer partners sell more cars – Aaron Bickart | EVP at OfferLogix

How are you ensuring that your car dealership is providing remarkable customer service? Today on Inside Automotive, we’re pleased to welcome back Aaron Bickart, Executive Vice President and General Manager of OfferLogix, to talk to us about how accuracy and transparency in customer payments, play a role in providing remarkable customer service. The OfferLogix team has worked with 75% of the top 100 car dealers and 18 auto manufacturers in the U.S. and globally, to come up with solutions to this very issue.
ECONOMY
Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions Completes Novuna Rebranding

Novuna Vehicle Solutions is the new name for Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions, as the company completes the rebranding following the merger last year of its parent company with Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc, one of the world’s largest and most diversified groups. The launch of the Novuna brand - one...
BUSINESS
Auto Industry Body Calls for Regulator to Oversee Public Chargepoint Rollout

The U.K.’s auto industry body is calling for the creation of a new regulatory body named Ofcharge (the Office of Charging). The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) says that Ofcharge would monitor the public charging market, with a remit that included price levels and affordability, and with the ability to enforce regulated minimum standards.
ECONOMY
Which Way Now? CAR Keynote Panels to Focus On New Realities

CAR 2022 — to be held at Caesars Las Vegas March 22-24 — is being co-produced by Bobit and the International Automotive Remarketers Alliance, with a partnering sponsorship and speakers from the National Auto Auction Association. The opening keynote panels on March 23 and 24 will start off...
ECONOMY
Shyft Group to Debut Last-Mile Delivery EV

The Shyft Group has announced it will reveal its all-new electric delivery vehicle on their Class 3 EV chassis at the NTEA Work Truck Week trade show taking place in Indianapolis from March 8-10. “We developed our proof of concept by leveraging nearly 50 years of experience in custom chassis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Readers Respond to 2022 Uncertainty, Parts Shortages, and Industry Accolades

Readers Sound Off on Latest State of the Fleet Industry Videos. I just watched the 76th State of the Fleet Industry video and was very impressed how Mike Antich delivered a macro view of the high uncertainty and unpredictability we will face in 2022. Not only did Mike touch on COVID and the impact to the automotive industry, he provided us a new acronym for our fleet vocabulary—VUCA—which stands for Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity. Mike indicated that all these factors are at play in today’s market, which I totally agree and hope will fade away soon or sometime in 2023. This macro view is what I need to hear so I can accept and pivot my thinking going forward. Thanks for telling me what I need to hear instead of what I want to hear.
ECONOMY
Air-Launched LEO Services Startup O-G Unveils Space Jet Fleet Concept

An entrepreneur with a background in space companies and an aerospace-focused investment group are partnering to launch a new company, O-G, that aims to provide microgravity and low Earth orbit (LEO) insertion services. O-G Launch of Washington, D.C., and Global Aviation Ventures (GAV) of Lexington... Subscription Required. Air-Launched LEO Services...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
JPMorgan Sees 2022 As Year of Connectivity, Predicts Rise of ‘Anything as a Service’

It’s natural to think that there’s a clear demarcation point dividing what went before and what comes next as a new year dawns. Julie Lubell, global head of trends and intelligence advisory at J.P. Morgan, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that some of the trends that will be top of mind this year also have roots in the pandemic, transformed B2B and B2C practices and will linger on long after 2022 fades from memory.
BUSINESS
3 Steps to an Effective Battery Recharging Program

Many believe that a battery is junk once it has been totally discharged, but that’s absolutely not true, argues Larry Rambeaux, sales application engineer at Purkeys Electric. “Flooded-cell batteries can be recharged and tested,” he says. “If they pass the tests, they are good to go back onto a...
CARS
How to Get the Most from Your Batteries

Battery maintenance should be more than checking the connectors for tightness and signs of corrosion. That should be part of the routine, but apparently even that is often overlooked. “I’ve got pictures of batteries that you could grow corn on, they are so dirty,” says Larry Rambeaux, sales application engineer...
TECHNOLOGY
With Record-High 25M Active Users, DoorDash Eyes International Expansion

Even with mobility much higher than it was throughout 2020, consumers continue to have their meals delivered more and more often, according to DoorDash’s record-breaking fourth quarter. The San Francisco-based food delivery giant, which is the category leader in the United States, and which operates in over 7,000 cities...
TECHNOLOGY
Production Begins on New SKODA All-Electric Coupe

Series production of the new ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV has begun at ŠKODA AUTO’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic. Unveiled in January in Prague, the all-electric ENYAQ iV coupé is based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB). More than...
CARS
Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
TECHNOLOGY
Suunto 9 Baro endurance GPS watch offers up to 7 days of continuous GPS tracking

Take the Suunto 9 Baro endurance GPS watch on your next adventure and enjoy up to 7 days of continuous GPS tracking! In fact, it has Performance, Endurance, Ultra and Tour battery modes that give anywhere from 25 to 170 hours of recording time. This multisport GPS watch best suits athletes, who will love its intelligent battery life management system. This provides you with smart reminders on your long, arduous adventures. The reminders help you keep it charged throughout your entire activity. It has a wrist heart rate sensor and is water resistant up to 100 meters. Furthermore, it has over 80 sports modes, so it’s sure to work with whatever you do. Moreover, tested against US military standard 810H, it passed tests for extreme temperatures. It also passed tests for shock and drop, sand and dust, humidity, and freezing rain. Finally, the FusedTrack algorithm improves track and distance accuracy.
ELECTRONICS
9 GPS navigator systems to guide you through unknown locations

A GPS car navigation system is a device that allows you to find your way around an unfamiliar city or country. It works by using satellite signals and maps to track where you are and show you the best route for getting where you want to go. If you’re foraying into pastures new, it’s essential to have the best GPS car navigator to guide you down the right path.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Introduces Privacy Sandbox for Better Data Privacy

A Privacy Sandbox is coming to the Android ecosystem, Google said Wednesday. It's designed to offer better privacy protection that limits sharing user data with third parties for advertising purposes. Google has yet to fully design, build and test the Privacy Sandbox on Android and will continue supporting its existing...
TECHNOLOGY

