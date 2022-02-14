A Battle is Brewing in the Connected Services Market for Fleets

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With $7.5 billion allocated for a national network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, EV charging in the US is primed for rapid growth. Focused on providing seamless and accessible EV charging, EV Connect today announced the expansion of its EV Charging-as-a-Service (EVCaaS) program. Backed by investor Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui), the program creates a one-stop shop for worry-free EV charging by combining hardware, software, and service offerings with flexible payments to EV Connect customers. Customers can leverage the EVCaaS program to add EV charging with low risk, flexible options, and small monthly expenditures while enjoying the interoperability, reliability, and support for which EV Connect is known.
