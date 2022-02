This week, Dr. Dave Cornelison chats with Dr. David C. Geary from the University of Missouri about under-representation of groups in the sciences. Listen here!. Dr. David Cornelison has been working as an educator and scientist in Arizona and Missouri universities for the last 32 years. From 2010-2018, he was the head of the Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science at Missouri State University. His research interests lie at the intersection of experimental condensed-matter physics and astrophysics, while his educational efforts have focused on outreach to the K-12 school system. Most of all, he believes in curiosity-driven learning in the sciences and all other fields.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO