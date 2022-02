Last Thursday’s trade deadline came and went with the Golden State Warriors deciding to stick with their current roster. Without the option to trade, teams are looking towards the buyout market for ways to upgrade their rosters. Several players are already in talks of being bought out with hopes of joining title contending teams like the Warriors. According to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Goran Dragic is one of these players as he is expected to reach a buyout after being traded to the San Antonio Spurs:

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO