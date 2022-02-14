Ryder Reveals Next Generation of RyderShare—Driving Real-Time Visibility & Collaboration into the Warehouse

Due to the sheer volume of technology platforms in the supply chain, with many companies tapping different providers for many different tasks, the logistics tech industry is now very fragmented. Supply chain managers must deal with numerous forms of technology to get a view of their supply chains. Ryder's latest RyderShare rollout aims to reduce this frustration through complete end-to-end visibility in real time. While the technology originally only focused on the transportation side of things, RyderShare now incorporates the warehouse into its visibility as well. According to Ryder, it is now the only digital platform by a 3PL that provides real-time visibility, collaboration, and exception management throughout the end-to-end supply chain.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO