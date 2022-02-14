Hearing from the community: Southwestern reviews ESSER III survey results

From Katie Witherspoon, Community Plan Update Project Manager: Throughout the months of September, October, and November 2021, the University Community Plan Update project team conducted extensive community outreach and engagement in coordination with the launch of the interactive, online engagement platform, Choose Your Future! From October 1st, 2021 to November 8th, 2021, this non-scientific, online survey was live on the Plan University project website (www.PlanUniversity.org) and provided an opportunity for stakeholders to select options for land uses in five focus areas of the University Community, as identified through the Community Plan Update (CPU) process.
